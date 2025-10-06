New York's Hidden Camping Gorge Is A Rugged Wonderland With Cliff Views, Quiet Creeks, And Waterfalls

Whetstone Gulf State Park just might be the most incredible park on the East Coast that you've probably never heard of. It's located in New York, but it's actually closer to the Paris of Canada in Quebec than the lively nightlife of New York City's trendy neighborhoods. NYC is at least five hours away, but this state park is worth the road trip for anyone looking to trade the nonstop sound and movement of the city for a quiet and remote retreat into nature.

There's plenty to do in this 2,100-acre park, from hiking easy trails to enjoying a fast-flowing waterfall. However, there's one reason that Whetstone Gulf State Park is a spot you definitely want to visit at least once in your life: the gorge. This park is centered around a magnificent 350-foot gorge with rock walls made of dark, jagged shale carved into the landscape by the rushing waters of Whetstone Creek. Not only can you take in the staggering views from around the rim, but you can also head down into the gorge to see the creek, walk beside the shale ridges that look like flowing stone waves, and see the cliffs rise up all around you.

As of this writing, the costs are $7 to drive in for the day, $7 to use the swimming hole, and $15 and $27 to spend the night at one of the campsites for New York residents, and between $20 and $32 for visitors coming from out of state. The campsites are rarely completely booked, so you can usually get a site in the shade of a pine forest even in the middle of summer, if you're willing to come on a weekday. If you plan ahead, though, you can snag one of the larger secluded sites.