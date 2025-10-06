New York's Hidden Camping Gorge Is A Rugged Wonderland With Cliff Views, Quiet Creeks, And Waterfalls
Whetstone Gulf State Park just might be the most incredible park on the East Coast that you've probably never heard of. It's located in New York, but it's actually closer to the Paris of Canada in Quebec than the lively nightlife of New York City's trendy neighborhoods. NYC is at least five hours away, but this state park is worth the road trip for anyone looking to trade the nonstop sound and movement of the city for a quiet and remote retreat into nature.
There's plenty to do in this 2,100-acre park, from hiking easy trails to enjoying a fast-flowing waterfall. However, there's one reason that Whetstone Gulf State Park is a spot you definitely want to visit at least once in your life: the gorge. This park is centered around a magnificent 350-foot gorge with rock walls made of dark, jagged shale carved into the landscape by the rushing waters of Whetstone Creek. Not only can you take in the staggering views from around the rim, but you can also head down into the gorge to see the creek, walk beside the shale ridges that look like flowing stone waves, and see the cliffs rise up all around you.
As of this writing, the costs are $7 to drive in for the day, $7 to use the swimming hole, and $15 and $27 to spend the night at one of the campsites for New York residents, and between $20 and $32 for visitors coming from out of state. The campsites are rarely completely booked, so you can usually get a site in the shade of a pine forest even in the middle of summer, if you're willing to come on a weekday. If you plan ahead, though, you can snag one of the larger secluded sites.
Plan the perfect trip to Whetstone Gulf State Park in every season
The park is always beautiful, but if you're coming for the views, consider visiting in autumn. There are plenty of ways to see New York's fall foliage, but the vibrant autumn colors at Whetstone Gulf State Park are unbeatable. Look down on the gorge from the rim to take in the forest or camp under the colorful trees for the best fall experience (at least until mid-October when the campground closes). If you're looking for a serene nature escape, enjoy the stillness of the gorge in the winter, coated in a layer of freshly fallen snow. There are even cross-country skiing routes through the park. Just be prepared for cold temperatures.
The cool, breezy weather of spring is also a great time to hit the trails. You'll be walking through misty landscapes with fresh, verdant green foliage all around you (if you don't mind the chance of rain). It might also be the best time to test your skills in following clues to find hidden containers with GPS trackers, known as geocaches, which are tucked away all around the state parks in New York's dreamy Thousand Islands region. You may want to pack your bug spray and keep your tent flaps closed if you come in the summer, but it is the only time when you can swim in Whetstone Gulf State Park. There is a manmade swimming hole with a little sandy beach. The water is always cool — you'll want to choose a hot afternoon so it feels refreshing, not chilly when you go into the water. There will be a lifeguard on duty, making it a good choice for those who want to experience swimming in nature while also staying safe.
Hike the trails of Whetstone Gulf State Park
The best way to explore the gorgeous landscapes of Whetstone Gulf State Park is on the trails. If you're coming to the gorge to camp, you're probably going to end up walking at least part of the Whetstone Gulf State Park Campground Loop, which circumvents the camping area. It's a relatively easy route that takes most people between half an hour and an hour to walk through the woods by a stream. For a longer, more challenging trek, consider the Whetstone Gulf Trail. The trail features some steep, uneven terrain and stream crossings, spanning a three-hour route that takes you around the rim of the gorge.
If you want to see the park's most gorgeous waterfall, you'll need to hike the steep South Trail along the rim of the gorge. If you stop in the right spot, especially after recent heavy rains like the kind that are common in spring and fall, you'll be rewarded with views of the impressively tall plunge of Whetstone Gulf Falls pouring off the north side of the gorge. Follow Whetstone Creek, and you should hear the sounds of other, smaller nearby waterfalls just off the trail that you can find by following the rushing water (just keep track of what direction you came from so you can get back on the trail easily).