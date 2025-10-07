The Walkable And Charming Virginia Town With Big Personality Known As 'The Center Of The Universe'
Ashland, like Lovington, is a charming and walkable Virginia town. Many years ago, the community was nicknamed "The center of the universe" by former mayor Dick Gillis because it is located in the center of Virginia. Ashland is less than 2 hours away from larger cities like Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, and Norfolk, and just 15 miles from Richmond.
Today, Ashland has a "big personality," according to its travel bureau, and a thriving historic downtown; visitors can find farm-to-table restaurants, entertainment, plenty of locally-owned shops and even a college campus. Your first stop in Ashland should be the Ashland/Hanover Visitor Center, fittingly housed inside a 1920s train depot. Staff can provide guides and brochures, as well as answer any questions about their quirky and loveable community.
Ashland is extremely walkable and bike-friendly; their sidewalks are wide and well-kept, plus there are plenty of benches, crosswalks, and bike racks along the way. If you're up for more walking, check out Birdsong Trail and Pond Loop. The half-mile loop is open all year, considered an easy hike, and is perfect for fishing and birdwatching. Hikers will follow a meandering creek through a peaceful wooded area. There's also a scenic spur that connects to DeJarnette Park where hikers will cross boardwalks and view a large pond. Other low-key hiking trails nearby include Washington Lacy Park (North and South Loops) and Poor Farm Trails and Loop.
Ashland's Railroad Roots
Ashland began as a mineral springs resort and racetrack built by a railroad company during the railroad boom of the 1840s; they wanted to draw tourists from nearby cities like Richmond. The town was incorporated in 1858. Ten years later, Randolph-Macon College was moved to Ashland. The town went from being a resort to a college town and started creating its own character. Today, Ashland's 7,910 residents enjoy living in a community that is the perfect blend of its past and its future. It grows and changes, but stays true to its railroad roots.
More than 60 freight and passenger trains roll through the middle of Center Street every day, much to the delight of residents and railfans who flock to the area to see the unique train path that cuts Center Street in half. Just in case that doesn't give you your fill of trains, Ashland Train Day is held the last weekend of April every year. Shuttles are available from remote parking areas to the event. The street festival honors all things railroad and has food and craft vendors, live music, education on rail history, model train displays, and, of course, train rides. Participate in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a prize. There's a "kids zone" where youngsters can navigate an obstacle course, jump in one of two bouncy houses, play games, and get their faces painted. They can also ride on miniature trains and firetrucks on the Kiddie Train.
After learning all about the "Iron Horse", take some time to learn about a real horse. The Triple Crown-winning horse, Secretariat, was born at nearby Meadow Stable and was raised by Ashland resident Christopher Chenery. A sculpture honoring the legendary horse, "Secretariat Racing Into History" can be found downtown.
Planning your trip to Ashland
Charming Ashland, Virginia, doesn't have a hotel with its own art gallery like Richmond does, but there are still plenty of great choices for overnight accommodations. In fact, Ashland has not one but two lodging options in historic buildings. The Henry Clay Inn has been a fixture in downtown Ashland for well over a century. This quaint inn has a large porch, perfect for enjoying a meal if you prefer that to the indoor dining room, and all the southern hospitality you would expect from a small Virginia town.
The Tinder Guest House is housed on the 2nd floor of a building constructed in 1898; it shares the space with Origins Brewery (located on the 1st floor). The four-room suite features a private bathroom, a spacious bedroom with a queen-sized bed, a sitting room with TV and bookshelf, and a game room offering foosball and shuffleboard. Looking for a more modern lodging experience? There are plenty of chain hotels and short-term rentals available in Ashland.
Ashland is a short drive from the capital city of Richmond. Visitors can fly into Richmond International Airport, rent a car, and then drive a few miles north on Interstate 95. If you don't mind being without your car while in Ashland, you can ride Amtrak's Northeast Regional Line into town. You can always extend your Virginia vacation and visit a charming Virginia Beach neighborhood with walkable streets. At around 2 hours from Ashland, it would be close enough for a day trip.