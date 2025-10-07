The Walkable And Charming Virginia Town With Big Personality Known As 'The Center Of The Universe'

Ashland, like Lovington, is a charming and walkable Virginia town. Many years ago, the community was nicknamed "The center of the universe" by former mayor Dick Gillis because it is located in the center of Virginia. Ashland is less than 2 hours away from larger cities like Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, and Norfolk, and just 15 miles from Richmond.

Today, Ashland has a "big personality," according to its travel bureau, and a thriving historic downtown; visitors can find farm-to-table restaurants, entertainment, plenty of locally-owned shops and even a college campus. Your first stop in Ashland should be the Ashland/Hanover Visitor Center, fittingly housed inside a 1920s train depot. Staff can provide guides and brochures, as well as answer any questions about their quirky and loveable community.

Ashland is extremely walkable and bike-friendly; their sidewalks are wide and well-kept, plus there are plenty of benches, crosswalks, and bike racks along the way. If you're up for more walking, check out Birdsong Trail and Pond Loop. The half-mile loop is open all year, considered an easy hike, and is perfect for fishing and birdwatching. Hikers will follow a meandering creek through a peaceful wooded area. There's also a scenic spur that connects to DeJarnette Park where hikers will cross boardwalks and view a large pond. Other low-key hiking trails nearby include Washington Lacy Park (North and South Loops) and Poor Farm Trails and Loop.