This Soon-To-Open Texas State Park Is A Remote Getaway With Sparkling Creeks, Lush Forests, And Canyon Views
Joining Texas' nearly 90 state parks is a new preserve waiting to be discovered in the Lone Star State's beloved Hill Country. Named after one of the waterways that cuts through its 1,720 acres, Bear Creek State Park will soon become a top destination for hikers and campers in Uvalde County. It promises opportunities to take in the big, blue skies above the remote canyons and Live Oak-covered hills surrounding the Frio River and Bear or Spring Creeks.
"The department is excited to add Bear Creek to the Texas State Park system and provide Texans with another picturesque slice of the Texas Hill Country to enjoy," shared Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz in a press release. "The rolling grasslands and unnamed creeks stretching across the landscape will one day provide visitors with a new place to explore the peaks and valleys that make up Uvalde County."
Although Bear Creek State Park doesn't have an official Google Maps location yet, it lies about a mile from Garner State Park, one of America's best-ranked state parks with endless outdoor activities. Bear Creek will provide a getaway for city folk from San Antonio, roughly a 1.5- or 2-hour drive from the area. In addition, many locals expect it will serve as overflow for visitors planning to float down the Frio River in Texas Hill Country at Garner State Park.
When will Bear Creek State Park open?
There's no word on exactly when Bear Creek State Park will open, but Texas residents are already excited about the new addition. "My heart leaps with joy every time I learn about land acquisition for parks," shared one Texan on Instagram. "That's good use of my tax dollars." As TPWD unveiled basic park plans on August 25, 2025, it's likely hikers will have to wait a little while before hitting the trails.
However, as land purchased through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, Bear Creek State Park must meet the development objectives of the endowment. This includes opening the land to "facilitated public day use" within 12 months of purchase for ranger-guided events like tours or wildlife walks. Within 18 months, visitors can expect bathrooms and trails, while the park should become fully functional within 48 months.
What kind of facilities will be offered at Bear Creek State Park?
Park explorers can expect trails through grasslands and picnic areas shaded by oaks and sizable Cypress trees. Although TPWD hasn't announced the number of trails or whether they'll be open to horseback riders or mountain bikers, views of Old Baldy's rocky mass are a guarantee. The 0.5-mile trail up Old Baldy is one of the most popular routes at Garner State Park, but paths at Bear Creek will showcase the famous mountain in a new light.
Bear Creek State Park will also take advantage of the area's dark skies by building campsites. Residents have their hearts set on a variety of camping options, including dispersed sites and RV hookups, but they'll have to wait for updates from TPWD. Visitors will also be able to access the water and spot endangered birds, including the golden-cheeked warbler.
If you can't wait to explore Texas Hill Country, plan a visit to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, a beloved Texas state park with a pink granite mountain, camping, and trails. Another beneficiary of the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, Enchanted Rock has 3,702 new acres as of 2024 and a bevy of seasonal events, including guided summit hikes, ranger-led walks through the new land, and geology programming.