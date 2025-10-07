This Soon-To-Open Texas State Park Is A Remote Getaway With Sparkling Creeks, Lush Forests, And Canyon Views

Joining Texas' nearly 90 state parks is a new preserve waiting to be discovered in the Lone Star State's beloved Hill Country. Named after one of the waterways that cuts through its 1,720 acres, Bear Creek State Park will soon become a top destination for hikers and campers in Uvalde County. It promises opportunities to take in the big, blue skies above the remote canyons and Live Oak-covered hills surrounding the Frio River and Bear or Spring Creeks.

"The department is excited to add Bear Creek to the Texas State Park system and provide Texans with another picturesque slice of the Texas Hill Country to enjoy," shared Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz in a press release. "The rolling grasslands and unnamed creeks stretching across the landscape will one day provide visitors with a new place to explore the peaks and valleys that make up Uvalde County."

Although Bear Creek State Park doesn't have an official Google Maps location yet, it lies about a mile from Garner State Park, one of America's best-ranked state parks with endless outdoor activities. Bear Creek will provide a getaway for city folk from San Antonio, roughly a 1.5- or 2-hour drive from the area. In addition, many locals expect it will serve as overflow for visitors planning to float down the Frio River in Texas Hill Country at Garner State Park.