This Wildly Underrated French Island Has Darling Coastal Villages, Pristine Beaches, And Fresh Seafood

When you picture traveling to France, islands probably don't come to mind. But there are several scenic islands located off of France's western coast, including the rocky island of Mont St. Michele and Île de Ré, known for seafood and surfing. One of the most picturesque islands is the appropriately named Belle-Île-en-Mer, which translates to "beautiful island on the sea." It's often simply called Belle-Île.

Located in the region of Brittany in northwest France, Belle-Île is known for its picturesque beaches and stunning landscapes. It's the largest of the Breton islands, a group of over 800 small islands in Brittany. The charming coastal villages of Le Palais, Sauzon, Bangor, and Locmaria feature colorful buildings, seaside eateries, quaint shops, and fishing boats, used to catch the delicious local seafood. While many travelers like to see Belle-Île on a day trip from Quiberon, others prefer to spend a few days or a week on the island — or even longer. Belle-Île is home to many guest houses rented by the night, as well as short-term house or apartment rentals typically rented by the week. There are 13 hotels on the island, including the luxurious Castel Clara in Bangor, the family-friendly La Désirade in Bangor, the panoramic Hôtel le Cardinal with ocean views in Sauzon, and the Grand Hotel De Bretagne, the oldest hotel on the island, in Le Palais.