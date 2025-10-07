One Of Tennessee's Most Underrated Gems Is The Scenic Lake Drive That Showcases Stunning Fall Foliage Views

Every year, when the air gets a bit cooler and the sun starts to set a bit earlier, we're faced with two choices: Mourn the end of summer or choose to embrace the delights of the changing seasons. Cozy knitwear and pumpkin-spiced flavors are well and good, but the real autumnal highlight? That would be the colorful foliage that emerges in the fall.

And while many scenic drives shine in the fall, including Vermont's breathtaking road trip through New England's stunning fall foliage scenes, and one of America's most colorful roadways in New Hampshire, nothing beats eastern Tennessee's Ocoee Scenic Byway: A hidden gem byway just an hour's drive east of Chattanooga and nestled in the Cherokee National Forest. Located along Highway 64, the 26-mile Ocoee Scenic Byway was the first of its kind to be designated by the U.S. Forest Service. This road and the surrounding region have a fascinating history.

The road was initially referred to as the Old Copper Road due to the wealth of copper ore that was discovered in the 19th century. In the more recent past, the whitewater river located in the Ocoee River Gorge area hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics' Canoe/Kayak Slalom competition. Today, you can visit the Ocoee Whitewater Center — dramatically situated at the mouth of the gorge — to learn more about this rich history, as well as to stroll or picnic along the nearby riverbank. You might even catch a glimpse of people enjoying the Class 5 rapids in rafts or kayaks.