One Of Tennessee's Most Underrated Gems Is The Scenic Lake Drive That Showcases Stunning Fall Foliage Views
Every year, when the air gets a bit cooler and the sun starts to set a bit earlier, we're faced with two choices: Mourn the end of summer or choose to embrace the delights of the changing seasons. Cozy knitwear and pumpkin-spiced flavors are well and good, but the real autumnal highlight? That would be the colorful foliage that emerges in the fall.
And while many scenic drives shine in the fall, including Vermont's breathtaking road trip through New England's stunning fall foliage scenes, and one of America's most colorful roadways in New Hampshire, nothing beats eastern Tennessee's Ocoee Scenic Byway: A hidden gem byway just an hour's drive east of Chattanooga and nestled in the Cherokee National Forest. Located along Highway 64, the 26-mile Ocoee Scenic Byway was the first of its kind to be designated by the U.S. Forest Service. This road and the surrounding region have a fascinating history.
The road was initially referred to as the Old Copper Road due to the wealth of copper ore that was discovered in the 19th century. In the more recent past, the whitewater river located in the Ocoee River Gorge area hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics' Canoe/Kayak Slalom competition. Today, you can visit the Ocoee Whitewater Center — dramatically situated at the mouth of the gorge — to learn more about this rich history, as well as to stroll or picnic along the nearby riverbank. You might even catch a glimpse of people enjoying the Class 5 rapids in rafts or kayaks.
When to visit for peak foliage views
While this underrated destination is beautiful year-round, you'll want to visit in autumn to catch the leaves as they transition to striking warm hues. Foliage timing is different every year, but in general, the green leaves begin to shift into vibrant reds, oranges, and golds in early October, with the autumn scene withering away by the third week of October.
Once you're on the Ocoee Scenic Byway, you've got plenty of options for places to stop and take in the views, starting with Parksville Lake Scenic Overlook. As the name suggests, this pull-off looks out over Parksville Lake and makes for a prime spot to take in the lush, fiery foliage in contrast to the water.
Don't forget to grab some car snacks, queue up a road-trip playlist, and, of course, bring your camera to capture the views on this scenic lake drive. And if you finish traversing the Ocoee Scenic Byway but are still craving more picture-perfect scenic moments, head over to nearby Chattanooga for panoramic Tennessee river views and overlooks at Point Park.