IKEA's Surprisingly Affordable Fix For Allergy Troubles On The Go Is Compact And Easy To Pack
While you might not expect IKEA to lead the charge against seasonal allergies and pesky dust particles, the Swedish furniture giant has risen to yet another design challenge. RVers, vanlifers, and even your standard hotel travelers need no longer contend with poor air quality on vacation thanks to the IKEA Förnuftig Air Purifier.
This little miracle can purify spaces between 85 and 105 square feet — approximately the size of a small hotel room or RV — depending on the fan settings. Its primary function is removing PM2.5 particles, dust, and pollen from the air. However, travelers can also purchase a separate gas filter to cleanse the space of unpleasant odors. This is especially useful if you cook meals in your RV, or if you have to stay in a room that previously hosted a smoker.
The IKEA Förnuftig Air Purifier originally retailed for $79.99, comparing favorably with other purifiers on Amazon or at Target. However, don't let the low price point fool you — the Förnuftig filters over 99.5% of PM2.5 particles from the air. It has three fan settings, including the virtually silent sleep mode, so you can adjust the device based on your needs. Some travelers find the highest setting too noisy, while others appreciate the added white noise. The purifier comes in black or white and includes a handle for easy transportation.
What to know about the IKEA Förnuftig Air Purifier
One of the Förnuftig air purifier's best features is its overall compact design. It measures 12-by-18-by-4 inches and is shaped like a flat, rectangular box. Although it's too bulky for most carry-on bags, you can stow it in the bottom of your suitcase or squeeze it into the side of a duffel bag. The purifier weighs 6.7 pounds including the gas and particle filters, which isn't exactly oversized considering the area it covers, but it is worth noting if you have limited baggage. Even if you're flying with an airline famous for stingy luggage policies, the Förnuftig air purifier is worth sacrificing an extra outfit or pair of shoes. The purifier comes with one particle filter, which you'll need to replace about every six months. An LED light will switch on when your filters get too dirty, so there's no guesswork. The particle filter costs $18, while the gas filter has a price tag of $25.
Overall, the Förnuftig earns a 4.3-star rating with over 500 reviews on IKEA's website. "This unit is amazingly quiet, and very efficient," shared one satisfied reviewer. "We could tell within a matter of hours that the air in our bedroom was much cleaner." Known for its low-cost, practical products, IKEA also serves up an unexpected array of double-duty travel items, including this iconic travel essential for any camping or hauling and this space-saving table for RV camping on a budget.