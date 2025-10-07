Texas' Coolest Neighborhood In 2025 Is This Artsy Austin Community Full Of Boutiques, Venues, And Bars

What makes nine blocks? Not much, certainly. Nine blocks is a coffee run, a jog cut short, or the distance between your apartment and the bodega you only go to when the good one is closed. But in Austin, Texas, nine blocks also hold an entire history — one that's reshaped a city, endured erasure, and still managed to earn a spot on TimeOut's 2025 list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world along with Chicago's Avondale, known for its horror cafe and beer, and New York's artsy Red Hook, a waterfront enclave with cobbled streets.

Clarksville is easy to miss if you're not looking for it. Wedged between MoPac and Lamar, blink, and you're in Old West Austin proper. But these few streets are jam-packed with so much life and story. Founded in 1871 by Charles Clark, a freedman who bought 2 acres for $100, it became the first freedman's community in Austin as well as the oldest surviving freedman's district west of the Mississippi. A freedman's district-turned-historic neighborhood-turned-hot real estate, it's also a neighborhood that brims with lived-in character and vibrancy, featuring mom-and-pop shops, eclectic bars, and streets that remain stubbornly local despite Austin's runaway growth barreling in around them.

It's not out of reach, either, sitting just six minutes by car from downtown Austin if you're already in the area. For those flying in, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is about a half-hour drive away. The city's also built a reputation as one of the best in America for solo female travelers, and Clarksville's walkable grid and neighborhood feel make it an easy first stop.