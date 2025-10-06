Texas' 'Tropical Playground' Is An Artsy City In The Rio Grande Brimming With Beauty And Unique Attractions

With its sunshine, balmy temperatures, and lush, green landscapes, Harlingen is nothing short of a tropical Texas playground. And there's no place like it when it comes to combining artistic expression and gorgeous natural sights: Where else will you find open-air galleries and birdwatching centers just a little over a mile away from one another? The city is located right near the Rio Grande, and a half hour away from Brownsville, an affordable tropical paradise with beautiful beaches and southern charm, and the valley's biggest hub. Best of all, Valley International Airport, the region's main linking point to the rest of the country, sits within Harlingen itself, a mere nine-minute drive away from the city center. This means those flying in don't have to get an expensive rental; all they have to do is take a quick taxi or Uber to their accommodation. The airport offers nonstop flights to Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, a seasonal service to Minneapolis, and even a couple of regional options.

Road trippers are well-connected, too. The city is easily reachable via I-2 and US-77, otherwise known as the "Sunshine Strip," which becomes I-69E before you reach Harlingen if you're coming from the north. From here, the entire region lies in the palm of your hand, though you can always leave that car behind and take advantage of the city's walkable streets. Most unmissable attractions, such as the city's iconic murals and the Arts & Heritage Museum, are either in or minutes away from its shop and restaurant-filled downtown. And for longer journeys, you can always give the local bus system a try, operated by Valley Metro. It's cheap, and service is generally available Monday through Saturday.