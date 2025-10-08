California's Once-Thriving Affordable Disneyland Alternative Now Sits Abandoned
When Playland opened its doors to the public in 1955, it was seen as a low-cost alternative to Disneyland, which launched only six weeks later. However, this tranquil spot, with its vintage rides, was never a direct competitor, as it sits over four hours away from the famed theme park in Anaheim, the iconic gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions. While Disneyland boasts two parks across 160 acres, containing over 50 rides and attractions, Playland offered its guests a steel coaster for kids, a few old rides, and a miniature train that trundled around Lake Washington. Initially, the park charged visitors no admission fee and just 10 cents per ride — so a single dollar bill could get you on ten rides and provide you with an entire afternoon of fun.
Despite its small size and bare-bones attractions, this place was a prominent fixture in the community for seven decades. Located in Roeding Park, Fresno, in California's Central Valley, it entertained countless families from the area and beyond. Tinny music rattled out from speakers on its colorful, century-old merry-go-round, its little teacup ride spun around and delighted children, and the iconic red train circled cheerily through the park grounds. Indeed, it was the perfect way to spend a lazy summer day or weekend. The park also had a laudable vision: it aimed to use its profits to support different recreational projects. And, in fact, Playland did donate over $2.1 million to various local organizations and initiatives from 1955 to 1990.
But now, this once-thriving amusement park with an admirable mission sits abandoned, the music no longer playing, and laughter no longer heard from its guests, young and old. Unfortunately, Playland — a nostalgic throwback to a simpler, cheaper time — shuttered its gates for good in 2025, shortly after celebrating its 70th anniversary.
The history of Playland amusement park in Fresno
Upon its opening, Playland was an instant hit. It saw more than 250,000 visitors pass through its gates in its first year alone — a surprising number for its size and scope. But from the '80s onwards, the park encountered difficulties in paying its bills and meeting the increasingly rigorous state standards for rides. It also struggled to compete with the plethora of advanced entertainment alternatives vying for the attention of the younger generation. However, it continued to survive through the help of the city, local Rotary Clubs, and others. Playland eventually merged with its neighboring sister park, Storyland, in 1994.
After temporarily shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park found itself in a precarious financial situation, as were many businesses around the globe. But it reopened in June 2023 with a different management company, Helm and Sons, which came in with a strong vision for revitalizing the park. Hope was restored for the moment. This team added several new features and more modern attractions to the park in order to justify raising the price of certain rides. They also increased the entrance fee from $5 to between $10 and $15. However, their strategy didn't have the intended effect, and the persistent low attendance made it impossible for the park to continue operations. While Playland did not issue an official statement to explain its decision to close, it was most likely due to its ongoing financial woes.
Unfortunately, the park shut its doors for the very last time on March 23, 2025. The mayor of Fresno, Jerry Dyer, commented on the event, noting that Playland was "a special part of Fresno's history, woven into the experiences of countless families ... [and] its closure is heartbreaking" (via Your Central Valley).
Where to go for affordable fun outside of Playland
Playland appears to have suffered the same fate as other small, community-oriented spots trying to survive in a sea of slick, high-tech mega-parks. Even Texas had to say goodbye to its unique, beloved ZDT Amusement Park after its 2025 summer season. You're still able to view these sites from the outside — and you can even walk the ghostly grounds of some abandoned parks. However, if you actually want to enjoy rides and attractions, you'll need to go elsewhere. Fortunately, there are several exceptional places worth visiting that offer family-friendly fun, a charming atmosphere, and affordable prices in the Golden State.
Gilroy Gardens, a former tree circus, is an underrated California theme park full of lush gardens. You'll find it in its namesake town of Gilroy, a little over two hours west of Playland. Here, children can enjoy living gardens, wander through verdant tree-lined pathways, and play in an expansive water park. As of this writing, tickets are $65, or free for children under 3. Knott's Berry Farm, meanwhile, is like Disneyland but cheaper and with fewer crowds. It's around four hours away from Fresno (and just 10 minutes from Disneyland). Tickets start at $62 to enter this 160-acre, Western-themed property. It features a wide range of attractions, games, shows, and activities across its various lands, which will enthrall children of all ages. Enjoy gentle swings, head onto an interactive dark ride, or jump on a stomach-dropping roller coaster.
While regional amusement parks continue to shut down across the U.S. (and the world), it's comforting to know that many are still out there for all to enjoy. Whether you're looking for a peaceful experience for the whole family or endless thrills on adrenaline-inducing coasters, California's diverse options will please even the pickiest of park-seekers.