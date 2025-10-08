California's Once-Thriving Affordable Disneyland Alternative Now Sits Abandoned

When Playland opened its doors to the public in 1955, it was seen as a low-cost alternative to Disneyland, which launched only six weeks later. However, this tranquil spot, with its vintage rides, was never a direct competitor, as it sits over four hours away from the famed theme park in Anaheim, the iconic gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions. While Disneyland boasts two parks across 160 acres, containing over 50 rides and attractions, Playland offered its guests a steel coaster for kids, a few old rides, and a miniature train that trundled around Lake Washington. Initially, the park charged visitors no admission fee and just 10 cents per ride — so a single dollar bill could get you on ten rides and provide you with an entire afternoon of fun.

Despite its small size and bare-bones attractions, this place was a prominent fixture in the community for seven decades. Located in Roeding Park, Fresno, in California's Central Valley, it entertained countless families from the area and beyond. Tinny music rattled out from speakers on its colorful, century-old merry-go-round, its little teacup ride spun around and delighted children, and the iconic red train circled cheerily through the park grounds. Indeed, it was the perfect way to spend a lazy summer day or weekend. The park also had a laudable vision: it aimed to use its profits to support different recreational projects. And, in fact, Playland did donate over $2.1 million to various local organizations and initiatives from 1955 to 1990.

But now, this once-thriving amusement park with an admirable mission sits abandoned, the music no longer playing, and laughter no longer heard from its guests, young and old. Unfortunately, Playland — a nostalgic throwback to a simpler, cheaper time — shuttered its gates for good in 2025, shortly after celebrating its 70th anniversary.