Will Trains Be Affected By The Federal Government Shutdown?

On October 1, 2025, the United States federal government has shut down, after Congress failed to approve a funding measure. And while the shutdown could have potential impacts for travelers and the tourism industry as a whole — from longer lines at the airport to potential national park closures — those with upcoming plans for train travel in the short term won't be impacted by the shutdown. Operations will continue as normal at Amtrak, which runs across 500 stations in 46 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., and three Canadian provinces. In 2024 alone, over 32 million people traveled on the national railway system — evidence that Americans agree trains are the best public transportation.

Amtrak does receive public funding — the corporation was chartered by Congress and the U.S. government is its controlling shareholder. However, it functions as an independent, for-profit organization, generating its own revenue. For that reason, it has enough available funds to keep trains operating and employees paid for the time being, the Rail Passengers Association said in a statement on September 25 ahead of the shutdown. However, this doesn't mean there are no potential consequences in the long term.