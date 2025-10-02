California's Once-Thriving Town On Route 66 Is Now An Abandoned Historic Site With Rustic Desert Charm

Nearly a century ago, U.S. Route 66 was established, spanning eight states and 2,448 miles, affectionately known as "The Mother Road." Although it was decommissioned in 1985, it remains one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip. As you travel the route across the Southern California desert, you can spot its revelrous heyday ruins found in abandoned California ghost towns. One of those once-thriving towns is Goffs, a worthy historic stop full of charm between Needles and Barstow off what is now Interstate 40.

Goff's early beginnings date back to 1883, when the town served as the railroad station for the Atlantic and Pacific Railway as part of a deal with Southern Pacific Railway. Once gold was uncovered in the nearby New York Mountains in the 1890s, Goffs became a mining town, opening a schoolhouse in 1914 and prospering as Route 66 was built through California. During World War II, the area was used to train thousands of Army troops as one of the Desert Training Center's mini camps and a railroad supply stop.

While the present-day human population of Goffs makes it a ghost town, it's also known as the "Desert Tortoise Capital of the World" due to its high population of the animal, a native species to California's Mojave Desert. They stay hidden underground much of the time to regulate their temperatures, but if you're lucky enough to spot one, keep a safe distance, since they are a protected species. Speaking of temperatures, Goffs has a subtropical desert climate, featuring dry, warm days that are prone to extreme heat, particularly in the summer. Ideal visiting seasons are spring and fall, when you'll have mild days and cool nights.