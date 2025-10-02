California's Once-Thriving Town On Route 66 Is Now An Abandoned Historic Site With Rustic Desert Charm
Nearly a century ago, U.S. Route 66 was established, spanning eight states and 2,448 miles, affectionately known as "The Mother Road." Although it was decommissioned in 1985, it remains one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect U.S. road trip. As you travel the route across the Southern California desert, you can spot its revelrous heyday ruins found in abandoned California ghost towns. One of those once-thriving towns is Goffs, a worthy historic stop full of charm between Needles and Barstow off what is now Interstate 40.
Goff's early beginnings date back to 1883, when the town served as the railroad station for the Atlantic and Pacific Railway as part of a deal with Southern Pacific Railway. Once gold was uncovered in the nearby New York Mountains in the 1890s, Goffs became a mining town, opening a schoolhouse in 1914 and prospering as Route 66 was built through California. During World War II, the area was used to train thousands of Army troops as one of the Desert Training Center's mini camps and a railroad supply stop.
While the present-day human population of Goffs makes it a ghost town, it's also known as the "Desert Tortoise Capital of the World" due to its high population of the animal, a native species to California's Mojave Desert. They stay hidden underground much of the time to regulate their temperatures, but if you're lucky enough to spot one, keep a safe distance, since they are a protected species. Speaking of temperatures, Goffs has a subtropical desert climate, featuring dry, warm days that are prone to extreme heat, particularly in the summer. Ideal visiting seasons are spring and fall, when you'll have mild days and cool nights.
Experiencing rustic desert charm in and around Goffs
Your exploration of this Cali ghost town begins at the Goffs Schoolhouse Museum, managed by the Mojave Desert Heritage and Cultural Association (MDHCA). Across the property's approximately 75 acres sits the historic 1914 one-room schoolhouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Mission-style structure also played host to dances, community events, and a library before closing in 1937, where it then housed a canteen for soldiers at Camp Goffs during World War II. The indoor exhibits of the schoolhouse are open Fridays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the grounds and outdoor exhibits are open daily at the same time.
The outside structures available for viewing are the American Boy Ten-Stamp Mill, the Stotts Two-Stamp Mill, the Samson Windmill, and the Library Depot. Both stamp mills have been restored to working condition and are used in public demonstrations. The windmill boasts a 20-foot fan, originally placed at the site in 1912 and eventually restored in 2019. The Library Depot, also known as the Mojave Desert Archives, contains the town's history and is a replica of the original 1902 Santa Fe Railroad Depot. Touring the grounds is donation-based, and there are some written materials available at the schoolhouse with information about what you are viewing.
The only other historic structure that was left from the abandoned mining town is the 1946 Goff's General Store, which was a gas station, bar, and dance hall. After being refurbished in 2000, it sadly burned down in 2021, and nothing remains. Continue your tour of California ghost towns at Eagle Mountain, one of the state's largest and an eerily modern, abandoned mining town, about 157 miles away.
Tour through the abandoned historic mining town of Goffs
Discovering the rustic desert charm of Goffs can be experienced in the journey of getting there. Given its remote desert location, about 160 miles from Palm Springs International Airport and around 250 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, you'll need a car. You can also choose to arrive via train on Amtrak's Southwest Chief route, which makes daily stops in Needles (30 miles away) and Barstow (120 miles away). The drive to Goffs is along Interstate 40, before turning onto Goffs Road (formerly Route 66) and traveling 40 miles through remnants of former towns like Bannock, Ibis, and Homer.
Time your trip during one of the special events hosted by MDHCA, such as the annual Road Rendezvous event in October, showcasing the area's culture and charm. Rendezvous is held at the schoolhouse, where you'll find four action-packed days of discussions, workshops, and guided explorations.
Additionally, the 1.6 million-acre Mojave National Preserve surrounds the Goffs area, protecting the desert habitat with places like the Cinder Cones, the Cima Dome, and the Kelso Dunes. The desert tortoise and bighorn sheep are wildlife that call this area home. While there aren't many accommodation options in Goffs, your best bet is to head to Needles, a city hidden on the California-Arizona border with waterfront fun and a low cost of living.