Chicago's Vibrant Greek-Influenced Neighborhood Is A Culinary Hub Packed With Old-World Flavor And Charm
Chicago is well-recognized for its major railroad service, architectural style, live music scene, and the iconic "Windy City" nickname, but few may know of a vibrant neighborhood that lifts your spirits with a Greek flair. Located about a 30-minute walk from the heart of Chicago, the Loop, Greektown is a cultural borough that preserves original Greek customs brought by the first Hellenic immigrants in the 19th century. They established their community in an area known as Delta, later moving a short distance away.
What distinguishes this enclave is its hearty, traditional Greek cuisine that lures both locals and tourists to step into a Mediterranean corner without leaving the country. With a wide range of mouth-watering recipes lovingly cooked in these restaurants, picking one place can prove to be an arduous task. The Greek Islands Restaurant is a local favorite, serving up classic, appetizing ingredients like feta cheese, olives, and imported olive oil. On Tripadvisor, it is rated a solid 4.4 out of five.
Athena Restaurant also stands as a landmark in town, offering dishes tenderly prepared from classic recipes in a relaxing setting, featuring a patio with a waterfall and an outdoor space in summer. The Taste of Greektown festival is a three-day event in late August that celebrates Greek culture, bringing its gastronomy to the forefront and swarming the streets with live music, traditional dances, and distinctive boutiques.
Experience Mediterranean culture in Chicago's Greektown
Americans came to know — or better, taste — flavorful gyros and gooey saganaki (pan-fried cheese) in Greektown at the end of the 1960s, bringing about a flourishing neighborhood where the Greek language is still heard in the alleys. Food takes center-stage in this thriving community, as does the way Greek-Americans demonstrate friendliness toward a stranger. Filoxenia, which translates to "hospitality," is the mantra in Greektown. As you step into the district, you are well-received by the locals who often offer you traditional food to try — and it'd be rude to say no.
Food is not the only way to experience Greek culture in Chicago. Pay a visit to the National Hellenic Museum, where you can learn about the initial struggles and contributions of Greek immigrants in the U.S., browse artifacts, and admire the Greek-inspired architecture and design. Stop by one of Greektown's oldest shops, the Athenian Candle. Established in 1919, the store has been manufacturing hand-dipped tapered candles for the Orthodox Church, but interesting items like tarot cards, Buddha statuettes, and essential oils are also found here. The small borough acknowledged the community's endeavor to preserve the Greek language and heritage, which ultimately brought to life the non-profit organization Chicago Greektown Educational Foundation, which supports its residents with keeping traditions and the language alive.
As we all know, the United States is a melting pot of cultures and different ethnic groups, and Chicago is a city that embraces many heritages. From Chicago's neighborhood known as "Mexico of the Midwest" to a lively district brimming with Irish culture, craft beers, and historic homes, the city offers a way to get closer to different traditions.