Coastal plains riddled with dense forests and marshy bayous all but dominate the southeast corner of the Lone Star State. There, nature roams wild, and a watercolor of blues and greens stretches for about as far as the eye can see, from the Big Thicket Preserve, one of Texas' most underrated national sites for its swaths of cypress trees and native critters, to the great Sea Rim, an unsung Texas state park where you can camp at the beach. If you venture on up the Gulf Coast for a few miles, you can see another colorful slice of outdoor paradise: the Texas Point National Wildlife Refuge.

Open 24 hours each day, this natural nook of the state lies about two hours east of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in the city of Port Arthur. You can hunker down there during your Texas excursion, where you'll find a bevy of hotel options, from prominent brands such as the Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Home2 Suites by Hilton to boutique inns like the vintage Aurora Bed & Breakfast.

The Texas Point National Wildlife Refuge hugs the lapping waters along the Louisiana border, where the Sabine Lake spills out into the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). The nearly 9,000-acre expanse of coastal marsh habitat is chock full of shallow lakes and ponds, with several scenic lookouts and hiking trails woven throughout. The park is Texas' very own Garden of Eden, teeming with beasts of the field and fowls of the air, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to get in a bit of animal and bird gazing along the way.