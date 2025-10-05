The Best Cities For Female Travelers, According To Research
Traveling as a woman can be exhilarating, empowering, and transformative, but it also comes with distinct considerations. From safety to accessibility, to cultural openness, many women around the world find themselves asking: Which destination is best for solo female travelers? As levels of gender equality differ from country to country, female travelers (especially those who are flying solo) often struggle to land on a destination that fits their needs.
To help globetrotting gals plan trips that are not only memorable but also comfortable, we have identified the best cities around the world for women to explore safely and easily. We turned to the latest research on women's safety indexes, global LGBTQ+ rights, and on-the-ground reports from women who have visited each location.
It's not just about crime rates and street lamps. These destinations not only ensure that female travelers will have a safe journey, but they also promise a rollicking good time — think exhilarating nature encounters like fjords, icebergs, and oceans, as well as night markets, exciting culinary scenes, museums, and ancient temples. So, whether you're planning a solo trip, a girls' getaway, or a long-term stay abroad, these destinations combine research-backed safety with true adventure, ensuring your travels are as confident as they are adventurous.
Singapore, Singapore
One of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia is a small island nation famous for luxury shopping, clean streets, and a hot international food scene. That's right — we're talking about Singapore. But don't be confused; While the Republic of Singapore is home to 60 islets, it's the capital city of Singapore where the urban fun waits.
Female travelers who consider themselves foodies will thrive in Singapore. Visit neighborhoods like Little India, Chinatown, and Kampong Glam for colorful food markets and a taste of Singapore's international cuisine. This futuristic city is also world-famous for its distinctive green spaces and top-notch architecture. Be sure to stop by Gardens by the Bay, a once-in-a-lifetime conservatory and garden where you can experience the Flower Dome, the Cloud Forest, and more.
Female travelers also won't have to worry about safety while exploring Singapore. The World Population Review ranks the city as the second safest in the world (behind only Tokyo), with experts celebrating its strict safety measures, low crime rates, and reliable public transportation. The size of the city means that no attraction is too out of reach and that no traveler will ever be too far away from their accommodation. English is also widely spoken, making communication effortless. Whether you're savoring city center delights, strolling along the Singapore River, or visiting art galleries, Singapore's combination of safety, cultural richness, and modern amenities ensures an unforgettable travel experience where women can feel confident and independent every step of the way
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Looking for a taste of Old World glamor? Located along the sparkling waters of the Adriatic Sea, you'll find Dubrovnik, Croatia. Combining medieval walls with beachside beauty, this "Pearl of the Adriatic" has been ranked the number one safest city in the world for solo female travelers by Travel Ladies, while many female travel bloggers also sing its praises.
Beyond guaranteeing safety, Dubrovnik offers cultural experiences for the female traveler who's looking to indulge in fascinating medieval history. Wander the ancient city walls for panoramic views of the city, step inside Baroque-style churches and museums to uncover centuries of history. If you're looking for something a bit off the beaten path, check out the Love Stories Museum, where curators display modern love tokens alongside stories of romantic Croatian folktales. Or while the evening away with a glass of local white grape wine, and enjoy a sunset stroll along the Stradun. The city's thriving culinary scene, with everything from fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants to cozy local bakeries, also provides ample opportunities to immerse yourself in authentic flavors.
Dubrovnik also serves as a gateway to nearby islands and coves, offering day trips filled with swimming, kayaking, or simply soaking in the Mediterranean atmosphere. For female travelers seeking a blend of safety, culture, and scenic beauty, Dubrovnik stands out. Crime rates are low, and the tiny old town encourages confidence for solo wanderers or small groups navigating its cobbled streets. English is also widely spoken throughout the city, adding to its appeal.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Frosty though it may be, Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest countries. Female travelers who are interested in tackling the island nation's remarkable waterfalls, volcanoes, and fjords will rejoice to hear that the Land of Fire and Ice has a crime rate of almost zero. In fact, the one feature that will put you most at harm's way in Iceland isn't crime, but the winds, which can be much more dangerous than tourists realize.
As long as you pay close attention to the weather predictions, Iceland makes for one rugged, spunky adventure. Set up camp in the capital city of Reykjavík. With walkable streets, stellar public transportation, and a friendly culture, solo travelers won't have to face a moment's boredom. Iceland is also a country noted for its friendliness to LGBTQI+ travelers. So grab your puffer coat and camera before heading off to see the iconic Hallgrímskirkja church or pose for photos on the Perlan Museum's observation deck. The city's Old Harbor area is also where you'll want to go for Viking-era views and seafood finds.
If it's nature you're after, black sand beaches and geothermal hot springs are only a short drive away. Of course, a trip to Iceland would be incomplete without seeing the Northern Lights. The best time to visit Reykjavík to ensure aurora borealis views is between late September and early April. With the night crisp and clear, those swirling hues are most visible at this time of the year.
Bergen, Norway
Norway consistently ranks high in global safety and gender equality metrics, and one of the most comfortable and exciting jewels in this Nordic wonder's treasure chest is Bergen. Nicknamed the "Gateway to the Fjords," this small city scores big in natural beauty and cosmopolitan amenities. Whether you're hiking with your besties or exploring solo, female travelers will enjoy the walkable and well-lit city center, as well as the easy public transportation system.
Gape at snow-covered peaks when you hike up the famous Mount Ulriken, or take a cruise through the fjords to see beautiful glacier carvings. You'll feel like an Arctic explorer of yesteryear when you conquer Mount Fløyen (don't worry, we won't tell that you took the colorful Fløibanen funicular). If cozy city stepping is more you're vibe, then you'll enjoy tasting dishes at the Bergen Fish Market or learning more about Nordic art heritage at one of the KODE art museums.
Noted for its brightly lit streets, women won't have to feel nervous finding out what Bergen offers in terms of nightlife. Enjoy a late night of culture at the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, topped off with a glass of wine at the candelit and cozy Dråpen Vinbar or the stunning Frescohallen, which looks as if it could be the setting for a dramatic Nordic period drama. There is also no need to fear translations, as many of the locals also speak English. With its robust cultural, natural, and social options, this city is ready to welcome the ladies.
Bruges, Belgium
Known for its cobblestone streets, fairytale-like canals, and, of course, those iconic fluffy waffles, the city of Bruges in Belgium is where cultured female travelers go to experience amazing beer, independence, and the best of Germanic culture. Female visitors need not worry about scams or safety risks, either, as Travel Ladies has listed Bruges as one of the top 10 safest places in the world for solo female travelers.
Small, walkable, and easy to navigate, Bruges offers a pocket of cosmopolitan vibes and culinary excellence in the middle of a nation that is mostly fertile farmlands. See the best of the city by hopping on a boat and touring the historic city canals, or sip premier Belgian beer at the De Halve Maan or Fort Lapin brewery.
If it's shopping you're after, start in the Market Square, where the towering Belfry offers panoramic views of the city below. Wander through winding lanes that lead to chocolatiers, lace shops, and cozy cafés serving up rich Belgian hot chocolate — all ideal stops for recharging between adventures. For those interested in art and history, the Groeningemuseum showcases Flemish masterpieces, while numerous churches and picturesque waterways offer serene corners for reflection. Looking for something a bit off the beaten path? Check out the village of Begijnhof, a less-touristy spot in Bruges that is a walkable delight with whitewashed homes and daffodil gardens.
Zurich, Switzerland
Zurich is more than just lakeside hikes and fondue. Switzerland's largest city pairs safety and efficiency with culture and natural beauty, making it one of the best city breaks in the world for female travelers. Riviera Travel ranks it among the top 10 safest cities in Europe, citing the low crime rate and stunning natural scenery as reasons why everyone should visit at least once in their life.
"The Little Big City" (as it is often called) is easy to navigate thanks to its pristine public transportation system and is a haven for cyclists and pedestrians. With more than one option for exploring the city, female travelers will rightly feel as if the world is their oyster. Start your day by wandering through the Old Town, where alleyways are lined with medieval buildings, boutique shops, and charming cafés.
Next, bike over to the Bahnhofstrasse, a tree-lined and tram-filled shopping street. Here, you can shop for everything from luxury labels to quirky Swiss brands. Next, head to the Kunsthaus Zürich, where you'll see an impressive collection ranging from medieval to modern masterpieces. Beyond the city streets, Lake Zurich offers a stunning backdrop for picnics, leisurely walks, or boat cruises, while the 2,850-foot-high Uetliberg Mountain rewards hikers with sweeping views of the Alps. So whether you're seeking a quiet retreat into nature or an afternoon of urban exploration, everything is within easy reach.
Santorini, Greece
Santorini may be best known for honeymooners and romantic sunsets, but it's also one of the best cities for female travelers on the planet. Whether you're conquering the iconic white hills on a solo trip or enjoying the fruity cocktails and Vitamin D with your best gal pals, this Greek locale is both secure and sensational.
The island's compact size and welcoming atmosphere make it easy to navigate, whether you're wandering through the whitewashed streets of Oia, hiking the caldera trail from Fira to Imerovigli, or catching a boat to the volcanic hot springs. Safety here is almost a guarantee: Crime rates are low, locals are famously hospitable, and the island thrives on tourism, so there's plenty of support for visitors at every turn.
What makes Santorini shine for women travelers, though, is its versatility. You can savor a slow morning at a seaside cafe, dive into Bronze Age history at Akrotiri's ancient ruins, or join a wine-tasting tour of the island's unique volcanic vineyards — all without ever feeling out of place. For the best experience flying solo, try to stay in Fira — one of the most central parts of the island. This way, you can easily book a room in one of the more luxurious hotel chains in Santorini and also easily access public transportation.
Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm is a Scandinavian dream for women travelers, combining postcard-perfect scenery with a progressive culture that makes exploring feel both inspiring and safe. Sweden consistently ranks among the top countries for gender equality and LGBTQ acceptance, and that spirit is reflected in Stockholm's welcoming vibe, efficient public transportation, and well-lit streets.
Whether you're hopping between the cobblestone streets of the Old Town (Gamla Stan), the trendy boutiques and cafes of Södermalm, or the sleek waterfront where events take place year-round, the stylish spirit of Stockholm is sure to infect you. For solo travelers who love the outdoors, Stockholm shines with its countless green spaces and easy access to nature.
Think kayaking through the city's sparkling waterways or taking a quick ferry ride into the sprawling Stockholm Archipelago. Cultural experiences are equally abundant, from the Vasa Museum to the Moderna Museet. Grab an iconic cinnamon bun, don your cutest beret, and get ready to hit one of the safest cities in the world in your nicest fit. Stockholm is for the female traveler who is both fearless and fashion-forward.
Hoi An, Vietnam
This ancient trading port in Vietnam's Quang Nam Province is famous for its yellow-hued ancient buildings and vibrant night markets, all of which are regarded as highly safe for female travelers. Explore the lantern-lit streets of this UNESCO World Heritage city for an otherworldly, culturally-immersive kind of holiday. Explorers can reclaim the time of the day that has historically been forbidden to female travelers and adventureres who prioritize safety. Even better: Bartering is welcome at the night markets, meaning you'll take an active role in the experience, and not just stand on the sidelines.
During the day, visit the Old Town area, which will transport you back in time with its tailor shops, Vietnamese iced coffee stalls, and Japanese-style bridges tucked into every corner. Food is another highlight. Whether you're sampling street food like cao lầu noodles or joining a cooking class to learn Vietnamese flavors firsthand, a trip to this hidden gem of Asia is sure to make you some memories that will last a lifetime.
Lake Como, Italy
Glistening blue waters, gelato-hued villas, and some of the best Aperol spritz you'll ever taste — that's right, we're talking about Lake Como. This location is where close-up-ready scenery meets the warmth of Italian culture. Bonus points: This laid-back lakeside city has also been ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars for safety by Travel Ladies.
Crime is rare, and public transportation (including boats) is not considered risky in the slightest. Known for their friendliness, Lake Como locals are too busy basking in the Mediterranean sun to worry about causing chaos for tourists. So why not take advantage of this welcoming little locale? Explore lush gardens, enjoy fresh seafood and pasta, or spend the days zipping through the lake waters, all the while framed by the impressive Alps. Charming nearby towns like Bellagio and Varenna also offer cobblestone streets, boutique shopping, and lakeside cafés perfect for a shot of authentic espresso.
Lisbon, Portugal
Looking for a destination that is equal parts scrumptious and safe? Look no further than Lisbon. The 2023 Global Peace Index ranked Portugal as one of the safest countries in the world, and Lisbon reflects that reputation with its laid-back pace, welcoming locals, and overall good vibes.
The city itself is a mosaic of colorful neighborhoods. You can wander the pastel-hued streets of Alfama, take in sunset views from the Miradouros, or ride the iconic yellow trams up and down the city's seven hills. Food lovers are spoiled with bustling markets, cozy taverns serving hearty Portuguese dishes, and, of course, endless trays of freshly baked pastel de nata.
For women traveling solo, Lisbon offers the perfect blend of seaside calmness and bustling adventure. Plus, Travel Ladies rate the city 4.5 out of 5 stars when it comes to safety. So when you're kicking back on incredible beaches like Cascais and Costa da Caparica, all you'll have to worry about is which rooftop bar you'll be dancing the night away on come nightfall.
Taipei, Taiwan
Although it often flies under the radar, this budget-friendly Asian city is considered one of the world's safest for a solo trip — regardless of gender. But for women, for whom international travel often poses unique challenges, Taipei in Taiwan is a true diamond in the rough. In 2024, this hot-weather capital was even crowned the world's safest city for women digital nomads by Time Out.
Even if you're not trying to make money during your stay in the city (and thus won't need to apply for the digital nomad visa), you can still soak up all the warmth Taipei has to offer. Zip around quickly and safely thanks to the efficient MRT system, which runs late into the night. Try some knock-out street food at one of the city's famous night markets; Shilin and Raohe are fan favorites.
If you're looking for something a bit more meditative, travel to the mineral-rich waters of Beitou's hot springs, wander through colorful temples like the ones in the Wanhua and the Datong Districts, or hike to the top of Elephant Mountain for verdant views dotted by rolling hills and the glittering peaks of skyscrapers. Altogether, this bustling environment pairs adventure with relaxation for a secure, sweet, and accessible getaway.
Methodology
To determine the best cities around the world for female travelers, we turned to trusted global studies and firsthand accounts written by female travel bloggers. The Women's Safety Index (published by Travel Ladies) was a crucial resource, as it evaluated top cities around the globe on everything from crime rates to how well-lit their streets are at night.
We also factored in data on public transportation, pedestrian-friendliness, and LGBTQI+ acceptance. All were essential details that can impact how confidently a traveler can move through a city on her own. In addition, we looked at local laws protecting women's rights and overall hospitality toward female travelers. These sources allowed us to build a list of the top cities where women can enjoy and immerse themselves in the local culture without constantly looking over their shoulders.
While safety was our number one priority, we also prioritized cities that scored high in cultural offerings. Safe doesn't have to mean boring, and we wanted this list to reflect that. From awe-inspiring mountainsides to storybook cathedrals and castles, to crystal seas and idyllic canal rides, the activities you'll find on offer in all of these cities are enough to make you never want to leave.