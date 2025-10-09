Connecticut's Affordable Hartford Suburb Has New England Charm With Friendly Vibes
Connecticut is full of charming towns, from this coastal gem with beaches, fishing, and forests to "the greenest town in Connecticut" in the Berkshire mountains. Add the Hartford suburb of Newington, Connecticut, to the list. Located less than a 15-minute drive from downtown Hartford, Newington is locally known for its historic New England homes and for being the site of what some say is the smallest natural waterfall in the country. Visitors often remark on the town's calm atmosphere and the community's friendly and welcoming vibes.
In recent years, Newington has been recognized for its affordability, particularly when compared to other nearby suburbs. In 2024, it was named one of the best markets for first-time home buyers in a national study. by Realtor.com. Although Newington does have a bus system, public transit users often remark that taking the bus is frustrating and time-consuming, and the vast majority of the population gets around by car. For those traveling to Newington from out of state, the closest major airport is about a 25-minute drive away: Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Staying overnight in Newington? There are a few chain hotels in town, including a Holiday Inn Express, and plentiful options in nearby Hartford.
Newington's New England charm
With a town history dating back to the 1600s (when it was part of the neighboring town of Wethersfield), Newington is a quintessentially New England town with all the charm and history that entails. The oldest surviving building in town, known as the John Camp House, was built in 1710, and several other Newington homes from the 1700s and 1800s are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Two such houses, the Enoch Kelsey House (built in 1799) and the Kellogg-Eddy House (built in 1808), are maintained as museums and can be toured during public events or by appointment.
Another one of Newington's landmarks can be viewed at any time: Mill Pond Falls, which residents say is the smallest natural waterfall in the United States. Located under a charming footbridge, the waterfall is 12 feet tall, and residents celebrate it with the Newington Waterfall Festival each September. The falls are surrounded by Mill Pond Park, a public park with amenities including a pool, a fishing pond, nature trails, and sports fields. In the summer, you'll find even more festivals held here.
What to do in Newington
Newington is also home to another significant park: Iwo Jima Survivors Memorial Park, with a monument depicting the famous photograph of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima and an eternal flame. "It doesn't take long to tour this little site, but it's an emotional experience as well as being educational," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. While Iwo Jim Survivors Memorial Park is a place to pay tribute, several other parks in the area are hotspots for hiking. In particular, Cedar Mountain Hiking Trail offers stunning views and the chance to see wildlife.
Of course, you should also check out Newington's restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues. Hunt for the perfect outfit at Vintage At Strandz or consignment store Karma's Closet. Bowl a game at Callahan's Bowl-O-Rama or give axe-throwing a try at Montana Nights Axe Throwing. Want to enjoy a meal at a local restaurant? You've got plenty of options. Local favorites include Goldburger's, beloved for its juicy patties; Italian spot Joey Garlic's, which serves brick oven pizzas and pastas made from scratch; and Rooster Co., known for its tasty rotisserie chicken. Wherever you go, stop by Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream for dessert!