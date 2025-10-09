Connecticut's Affordable Hartford Suburb Has New England Charm With Friendly Vibes

With a town history dating back to the 1600s (when it was part of the neighboring town of Wethersfield), Newington is a quintessentially New England town with all the charm and history that entails. The oldest surviving building in town, known as the John Camp House, was built in 1710, and several other Newington homes from the 1700s and 1800s are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Two such houses, the Enoch Kelsey House (built in 1799) and the Kellogg-Eddy House (built in 1808), are maintained as museums and can be toured during public events or by appointment.

Another one of Newington's landmarks can be viewed at any time: Mill Pond Falls, which residents say is the smallest natural waterfall in the United States. Located under a charming footbridge, the waterfall is 12 feet tall, and residents celebrate it with the Newington Waterfall Festival each September. The falls are surrounded by Mill Pond Park, a public park with amenities including a pool, a fishing pond, nature trails, and sports fields. In the summer, you'll find even more festivals held here.