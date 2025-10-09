'Lake Tahoe's Little Sister' In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Is A Quiet Crystal Clear Water Haven
If Lake Tahoe is out of reach, a trip to Lake Mary is exactly what you need. As one of five well-known glacial lakes in California's Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lake Mary treats visitors to spectacular views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains reflected across the clearest waters. In fact, the waters are so clear that they'll remind you of Lake Tahoe as it once was.
Nested between peaks at 8,910 feet, Lake Mary is the largest in the Mammoth Lake Basin, but remains tiny compared to Lake Tahoe's 22-by-11-mile coverage. Decidedly Tahoe's younger sibling, Lake Mary measures only a mile long and half a mile wide. Yet its pine-lined banks beg for a stroll, and peaceful waters welcome boaters, anglers, kayakers, and paddleboarders. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, pontoons, and motor boats at Lake Mary Marina and Pokonobe Lodge and Marina. However, the U.S. Forest Service bans swimming and any body contact with the water at Lake Mary. However, hot springs dot this underrated road trip through California's iconic mountain and desert scenery, so you still might want to pack a swimsuit. You can also swim in nearby Horseshoe Lake.
Tucked away in Inyo National Forest, Lake Mary is about 10 minutes outside Mammoth Lakes, a "year-round adventureland" resort town hidden in the California mountains. During the summer months, the free Lakes Basin Trolley connects Mammoth Lakes town and Lake Mary. Visitors can also see the area by cycling the Lakes Basin Path, a 5.3-mile trail that starts at Mammoth Lakes' developed North Village, before winding past Lake Mary and other top sites.
Camp along the shore and fish for trout at Lake Mary
Straddling Lake Mary Road, the Lake Mary Campground is often considered one of the best in the Mammoth Lakes, an area boasting over 800 campsites. A healthy lodgepole pine forest shades the campground's 51 sites, while the peaks of John Muir Wilderness dazzle across the water. The campground is divided into four loops, and you'll need to examine the campground map closely to identify waterfront sites. The sites don't have electricity and are packed fairly close together, but you can't beat the lakefront location. Alternatively, visitors can pitch a tent at the 10-site Pine City Campground, a retreat just up the shore from the main campground.
Although no hiking trails depart from Lake Mary Campground, California Fish and Wildlife stocks the lake with rainbow trout every summer. Also home to brown and brook trout, Lake Mary is a well-known spot for bagging huge trout weighing as much as 13 pounds. The fishing season usually runs between the end of April and November 15th, but you'll want to check in with the marinas before planning a trip.
Even if you don't catch a monster, the lake promises unexpected beauty. "I did not catch any fish, but everybody on this lake witnessed the most beautiful sight ever," regaled a visitor on Tripadvisor. "A bald eagle soaring above and coming down to catch a rainbow trout with his claws." Black bears, pikas, mule deer, and many other creatures call this alpine area home.
The best time to visit and other tips for planning a trip to Lake Mary
Snow covers the campground and shoreline until the end of May or the beginning of June, and the marinas usually open around the same time. Visitors should expect seasonal closures starting at the end of September, but the closed roads leading to Lake Mary attract snowshoers and cross-country skiers during the winter. However, if you want to enjoy fishing and boating without huge crowds, the late summer and early fall months are the best times to visit.
A note about the critters: you need to be bear aware during your Lake Mary trip. Black bears frequent the lake area, and a particularly curious bear visits the main campground enough that it's practically a resident. In September 2024, wildlife authorities were forced to euthanize a local black bear named Victor after it clawed at a camper's legs. To keep yourself and the wildlife safe, never feed the bears, and utilize bear boxes when provided.
Due to its location deep in the Eastern Sierras, getting to Lake Mary takes a little planning, but it's not too difficult. There are direct flights from Denver and San Francisco to Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH), a one-hour drive from Lake Mary. However, many visitors make the trip to the Sierras by car. From San Francisco's famous Mission District, it's a six-hour drive, and the journey from Los Angeles takes about the same amount of time.