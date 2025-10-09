'Lake Tahoe's Little Sister' In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Is A Quiet Crystal Clear Water Haven

If Lake Tahoe is out of reach, a trip to Lake Mary is exactly what you need. As one of five well-known glacial lakes in California's Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lake Mary treats visitors to spectacular views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains reflected across the clearest waters. In fact, the waters are so clear that they'll remind you of Lake Tahoe as it once was.

Nested between peaks at 8,910 feet, Lake Mary is the largest in the Mammoth Lake Basin, but remains tiny compared to Lake Tahoe's 22-by-11-mile coverage. Decidedly Tahoe's younger sibling, Lake Mary measures only a mile long and half a mile wide. Yet its pine-lined banks beg for a stroll, and peaceful waters welcome boaters, anglers, kayakers, and paddleboarders. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, pontoons, and motor boats at Lake Mary Marina and Pokonobe Lodge and Marina. However, the U.S. Forest Service bans swimming and any body contact with the water at Lake Mary. However, hot springs dot this underrated road trip through California's iconic mountain and desert scenery, so you still might want to pack a swimsuit. You can also swim in nearby Horseshoe Lake.

Tucked away in Inyo National Forest, Lake Mary is about 10 minutes outside Mammoth Lakes, a "year-round adventureland" resort town hidden in the California mountains. During the summer months, the free Lakes Basin Trolley connects Mammoth Lakes town and Lake Mary. Visitors can also see the area by cycling the Lakes Basin Path, a 5.3-mile trail that starts at Mammoth Lakes' developed North Village, before winding past Lake Mary and other top sites.