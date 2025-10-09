Texas' Gateway To Palo Duro State Park Is A Laid-Back City With Trails, Artsy Vibes, And A Vibrant Downtown

Palo Duro is a wildly underrated state park that's known as Texas' less-crowded Grand Canyon because of its title as the second-largest canyon in the country. Located in the Texas Panhandle, the state park has fantastic hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, as well as stargazing and geocaching. Camping options abound, including "glamping" with elevated accommodations on the canyon's rim.

One truly unique aspect of the park is the musical performances hosted at the amphitheater. During the summer, the Texas Outdoor Musical is a showstopper, and tells the story of the pioneers settling in the Panhandle in the 1800s with actors wearing bold, time-period-specific costumes. The show features more than 60 actors and musicians, incredible special effects lighting, and a flag-bearer riding along a 600-foot cliff.

About 12 miles from the park is the city of Canyon, Texas, which makes the perfect base for exploring the area, but also offers a host of activities and eclectic dining options in and around the town itself. Visitors to Canyon can get a taste of cowboy culture, with horse stables offering riding lessons and guided tours of working ranches. Not to mention, there's Tex Randall, a giant cowboy statue that's a must-see roadside attraction (and slightly resembles Woody from "Toy Story"). Canyon is also just 20 to 30 minutes from both the Buffalo Lake National Refuge, a wildlife preserve that is excellent for birding, and the city of Amarillo, the largest Texas Panhandle city and a Route 66 pit stop.