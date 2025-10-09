This Western Airport Has The Most Safety Incidents In America, According To The FAA

The U.S. aviation system may be the safest in the world, but January's fatal crash in Washington D.C., killing 67 people, made this the deadliest year for airlines in the country. This year's stories of planes catching fire, losing doors, and sliding off runways also amplified anxiety among passengers. Now, a memo from the Federal Aviation Administration, obtained by a resident's Freedom of Information Request, reports that the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield, Colorado leads the country in the number of "Potentially Significant Events," or PSEs — referencing safety issues both on the runway and in the air. Though the memo didn't say how many incidents it had, RMMA eclipses nearly 20,000 airports nationwide that are part of the National Airspace System (NAS), including larger airports, such as nearby Denver International Airport, known as the nation's most turbulent airport.

The memo came out weeks after a plane taking off from RMMA crashed, killing both passengers on board. RMMA was also the subject of a lawsuit brought by residents living below its flight path in Superior over noise issues. The suit was dismissed this year. Known as a public-use airport, one which doesn't require permission for landing and doesn't handle commercial airlines, its proximity to Denver's airport, just 15 miles away, and the ski resorts of the Rocky Mountains, considered the best in the country, make it an attractive option for private jets, flight schools, and corporate flight departments. Data shows it brought in $730 million in business in 2020.