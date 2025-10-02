Delta Will Offer Nonstop Flights To This Coastal European City From New York In 2026
Portugal's long been a favorite destination for travelers and tourists, but the country's popularity has simply exploded in recent years, particularly with U.S. travelers. It's become one of the top places in Europe to retire to, and its low-cost, historic cities, great food, and the social media effect have made it a popular vacation spot.
Now, Delta Airlines is making it easier than ever for Americans to visit Portugal, launching a nonstop, daily flight from New York City's JFK airport to Porto (OPO) beginning May 21, 2026. The new route is one of seven new nonstop flights to Europe Delta's launching in 2026, which includes JFK to Sardinia and Malta, as well as Boston (BOS) to Nice and Madrid, and Seattle to Rome and Barcelona. On the heels of Delta canceling one of its long-standing, nonstop Europe routes (to Brussels) and all flights to Geneva, Switzerland, this new European leg is set to capitalize on increased tourism demand to Portugal and increase transatlantic connectivity via the Iberian Peninsula.
Porto is Portugal's second-largest city, known for its port wine, coastal beauty, laid-back energy, and historic UNESCO-designated city center. In Porto, you can enjoy a pretty luxurious vacation even on a shoestring budget, eat well, stroll scenic neighborhoods, and take Rick Steves' advice to spend a leisurely afternoon on the Ribeira, aka "riverbank," of the Douro River. Porto's more than three hours north of Lisbon, the country's capital, by both car and train, so Delta's new direct flight will make it easier for visitors to tap into everything the northern coastal city has to offer.
What to expect on the new Delta route
Given Portugal's surge in popularity in recent years, it may come as a surprise that relatively few airlines operate nonstop, year-round to Porto. Most direct transatlantic flights still focus on Lisbon (LIS), including Delta's current nonstop service. Delta also offers seasonal service to Porto from Boston. TAP Air Portugal and United both currently fly nonstop to Porto out of Newark (EWR), and other carriers often join the route seasonally. However, Delta to Porto out of JFK stands out by offering a more premium onboard experience and expanding travel options for U.S. travelers overall, particularly those who prefer the SkyTeam alliance. Since 2018, United is the only U.S.-based airline flying nonstop to Porto — until now. Delta hasn't yet confirmed whether this JFK-OPO route will remain seasonal only, but its launch in May 2026 just ahead of the peak summer travel period could hint at long-term potential if the demand proves strong.
For this route, Delta will fly its 767-300ER, known for its spacious, four-class cabin layout, with enhanced comfort over typical narrow-body planes used on similar routes. The plane seats 216 total passengers and includes Delta One lie-flat seats, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin. SkyMiles members will have full access to the range of Delta's in-flight experiences. The flight covers 2,887 nautical miles and is expected to take approximately 7 hours to OPO and nearly 8 hours on the return. They currently follow the typical transatlantic schedule, with an evening departure from JFK with morning arrival in OPO, and a midday return to New York. Flights are available to book now, with Main Cabin Basic seats for the first week of June starting around $749 round-trip, and Delta One starting at $3,469.