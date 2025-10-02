Delta Will Offer Nonstop Flights To This Coastal European City From New York In 2026

Portugal's long been a favorite destination for travelers and tourists, but the country's popularity has simply exploded in recent years, particularly with U.S. travelers. It's become one of the top places in Europe to retire to, and its low-cost, historic cities, great food, and the social media effect have made it a popular vacation spot.

Now, Delta Airlines is making it easier than ever for Americans to visit Portugal, launching a nonstop, daily flight from New York City's JFK airport to Porto (OPO) beginning May 21, 2026. The new route is one of seven new nonstop flights to Europe Delta's launching in 2026, which includes JFK to Sardinia and Malta, as well as Boston (BOS) to Nice and Madrid, and Seattle to Rome and Barcelona. On the heels of Delta canceling one of its long-standing, nonstop Europe routes (to Brussels) and all flights to Geneva, Switzerland, this new European leg is set to capitalize on increased tourism demand to Portugal and increase transatlantic connectivity via the Iberian Peninsula.

Porto is Portugal's second-largest city, known for its port wine, coastal beauty, laid-back energy, and historic UNESCO-designated city center. In Porto, you can enjoy a pretty luxurious vacation even on a shoestring budget, eat well, stroll scenic neighborhoods, and take Rick Steves' advice to spend a leisurely afternoon on the Ribeira, aka "riverbank," of the Douro River. Porto's more than three hours north of Lisbon, the country's capital, by both car and train, so Delta's new direct flight will make it easier for visitors to tap into everything the northern coastal city has to offer.