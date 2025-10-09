Tucked Between Fort Worth And Dallas Is Texas' Picturesque City With Tasty Local Cuisine
While Dallas is one of the Lone Star State's most famous cities, its next-door neighbor is also worth a visit, featuring resort-like communities, top dining, and lakeside adventures. Irving, Texas, which has been dubbed "Dallas' little brother," is making a name for itself outside of the shadows of Dallas and Fort Worth. Once a rural farming town, Irving was first incorporated in 1914 and has now transformed into Texas' 12th largest city. Just about 12 miles from the skyscrapers of downtown Dallas, Irving is anchored by sparkling lakes and canals and lined with trees and parks.
The city is also home to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the major U.S. airport that takes the longest to walk across (it's a full 1.5 miles). So, on your next flight into DFW, it's easy to spend a day or weekend exploring the surrounding city of Irving and its under-the-radar treasures, from global cuisine to art performances to gondola rides on the canal. Dallas' other airport, Dallas Love Field, is also just a 20-minute drive from Irving. The best time to visit Irving is the spring and fall months, when temperatures hover in the 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit range.
Where to dine and stay in Irving
Irving boasts an excellent mix of restaurants, from upscale dining to takeaway eats. One of the city's institutions is Via Reál, which has been serving up fine Tex-Mex cuisine since the 1980s. From steaming fajita platters to Adobo shrimp and crab enchiladas, as well as a variety of margaritas, this favorite is a must on any Irving itinerary. "This restaurant has been in Irving for several years and for a reason!" raved a TripAdvisor reviewer. "The ambiance is serene and beautiful and the staff is superb." For more classic Texas dining, check out The Ranch at Las Colinas, where hearty farm-to-table Southwestern fare is on the menu, including chicken-fried steak, Texas redfish, and a Texas hot chicken sandwich.
Irving also features a wide range of global cuisine, from Andalous Mediterranean Grill for gyros and kabobs to African Village for jollof rice and goat curry. For a meal on the go, don't miss Empa Mundo for tasty Argentinian empanadas or Shin's Donuts for freshly made donuts, breakfast rolls, croissants, and more.
Irving's most luxurious hotel is The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, which offers a five-star resort experience in the city's upscale neighborhood of Las Colinas. The hotel offers 427 sleek and spacious rooms, suites, and villas, as well as multiple restaurants and bars. The expansive, 400-acre property is home to a massive freeform swimming pool lined with cabanas, two 18-hole championship golf courses, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a fitness center, and a salon and spa. For a boutique offering nearby, the Texican Court is a charming hotel with ranch-chic rooms and suites, the Tex-Mex restaurant Two Mules Cantina, and a cozy outdoor courtyard with firepits.
What to see and do in Irving
Though Irving may be overlooked in favor of Dallas and Fort Worth, the city packs a punch with art, culture, history, outdoor adventure, and more. One great place to explore is Las Colinas around Lake Carolyn, which flows into the Mandalay Canal. The Mandalay Canal Walk is an idyllic, pedestrian path that runs along the water for a pretty stroll. For a truly unique experience, book a romantic ride with Gondola Adventures to glide down the canal in a Venetian-style gondola maneuvered by a skilled gondolier. You can also rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards to explore the lake on your own, framed by trees and Irving's business towers. Just steps from the lake is Irving's most iconic public artwork, the Mustangs of Las Colinas. Created in 1984, the installation shows a bevy of bronze wild mustangs galloping through a water plaza. The large-scale and lifelike masterpiece is a beautiful ode to Texas' once thriving population of wild horses.
Art lovers should venture to the Irving Arts Center, which hosts plays, concerts, and children's events. There is also an on-site gallery for rotating exhibits and a permanent sculpture garden. A popular historic site in Irving is the Ruth Paine House, a ranch-style home where John F. Kennedy's alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald stayed before the assassination on November 22, 1963. The home is now a museum and offers tours that recount the events that happened in the house before and after the assassination. Irving is also near the region's other fascinating cities, such as Coppell, a chic artsy city with a beloved farmers market, and Grand Prairie, which is full of world-class family fun and green spaces.