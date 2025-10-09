Tucked Between Fort Worth And Dallas Is Texas' Picturesque City With Tasty Local Cuisine

Irving boasts an excellent mix of restaurants, from upscale dining to takeaway eats. One of the city's institutions is Via Reál, which has been serving up fine Tex-Mex cuisine since the 1980s. From steaming fajita platters to Adobo shrimp and crab enchiladas, as well as a variety of margaritas, this favorite is a must on any Irving itinerary. "This restaurant has been in Irving for several years and for a reason!" raved a TripAdvisor reviewer. "The ambiance is serene and beautiful and the staff is superb." For more classic Texas dining, check out The Ranch at Las Colinas, where hearty farm-to-table Southwestern fare is on the menu, including chicken-fried steak, Texas redfish, and a Texas hot chicken sandwich.

Irving also features a wide range of global cuisine, from Andalous Mediterranean Grill for gyros and kabobs to African Village for jollof rice and goat curry. For a meal on the go, don't miss Empa Mundo for tasty Argentinian empanadas or Shin's Donuts for freshly made donuts, breakfast rolls, croissants, and more.

Irving's most luxurious hotel is The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, which offers a five-star resort experience in the city's upscale neighborhood of Las Colinas. The hotel offers 427 sleek and spacious rooms, suites, and villas, as well as multiple restaurants and bars. The expansive, 400-acre property is home to a massive freeform swimming pool lined with cabanas, two 18-hole championship golf courses, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a fitness center, and a salon and spa. For a boutique offering nearby, the Texican Court is a charming hotel with ranch-chic rooms and suites, the Tex-Mex restaurant Two Mules Cantina, and a cozy outdoor courtyard with firepits.