Oklahoma's Enchanting Lakeside Escape Offers Local Wine, Cabins, And Trails Through The Ouachita Mountains

There's something about crisp mountain air in a lakefront landscape that turns everyday life into a magical experience. When that scene is set in Oklahoma's Ouachita Mountains, you can't help but make the beautiful Broken Bow Lake your destination of choice. Although summertime begs for outdoor recreation like swimming and kayaking, the cooler months are ideal for taking it slow in the small city of Broken Bow. Who wouldn't want to curl up in a cabin, admiring the mighty ranges and glittering lake, all while sipping on a glass of wine? Whether you open a bottle at home or check out the local wineries, this lakeside haven offers a whole other vibe when the temperature drops.

Nebraska residents will ask, "Which came first: Broken Bow, Oklahoma, or Broken Bow, Nebraska?" Loggers from Nebraska settled the area, took advantage of timber resources, and named it after their place of origin. Nowadays, people look for cabin rentals on Vrbo or Airbnb to take some time off with Ouachita Mountains views. You'll be on cloud wine, too, with several spots providing a variety of bottles. From the abundance of trails at Beavers Bend and Hochatown State Parks to low-key staycations with vino, Broken Bow is just that undiscovered escape from the big cities.

Getting to Broken Bow from Tulsa is more than a three-hour drive — the same applies to Oklahoma City, which is 3.5 hours away. Instead, make Texarkana your base if you're flying in, since the regional airport here is just an hour and a half away. The drive is also doable from Little Rock and its artsy neighborhoods, but expect to be on the road for three hours. While you can book a room at familiar hotel chains, you'll be denying yourself a unique cabin stay.