Situated Near The Oklahoma-Arkansas Border Is A State Park With Abundant Hiking, Fishing, And Boating

Boasting 38 state parks with a combined area of 80,000 acres, the Sooner State is a nature lover's paradise. Whether it's the giant sand dunes of Little Sahara State Park or the hauntingly beautiful Black Mesa in Oklahoma's panhandle, its open expanses can satisfy the wanderlust of any traveler. When you drive south along the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, you'll come across an unsung state park with lots of recreational activities, both in and out of water — Beavers Bend State Park. It's the ideal summer escape, with lush hiking trails, fly fishing opportunities, and camping under the starry night sky.

Spanning 3,482 acres of thriving hardwood forest, Beavers Bend State Park is situated along the shores of Broken Bow Lake, one of the most beautiful places in Oklahoma's Ouachita Mountain region. Before it was officially designated as a state park in 1922, this land was a common hunting territory. The 14,000-acre lake was formed as a result of a dam, which is now a prime boating and fishing destination. As for when to visit this outdoor haven, Beavers Bend is open to the public year-round. While cozying up in a rustic cabin during the winter makes for a nice staycation, the warmer months offer more things to do — even scuba diving and water skiing.

Those flying into Beavers Bend State Park should look into flights landing in Texarkana Regional Airport in Arkansas. From there, you'll drive for an hour and 45 minutes to arrive at the park. Your next best option is Tulsa International Airport, which is nearly four hours away. The journey from Little Rock, Arkansas, and its vibrant neighborhoods is slightly shorter — it takes three hours and 15 minutes to get here.