Situated Near The Oklahoma-Arkansas Border Is A State Park With Abundant Hiking, Fishing, And Boating
Boasting 38 state parks with a combined area of 80,000 acres, the Sooner State is a nature lover's paradise. Whether it's the giant sand dunes of Little Sahara State Park or the hauntingly beautiful Black Mesa in Oklahoma's panhandle, its open expanses can satisfy the wanderlust of any traveler. When you drive south along the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, you'll come across an unsung state park with lots of recreational activities, both in and out of water — Beavers Bend State Park. It's the ideal summer escape, with lush hiking trails, fly fishing opportunities, and camping under the starry night sky.
Spanning 3,482 acres of thriving hardwood forest, Beavers Bend State Park is situated along the shores of Broken Bow Lake, one of the most beautiful places in Oklahoma's Ouachita Mountain region. Before it was officially designated as a state park in 1922, this land was a common hunting territory. The 14,000-acre lake was formed as a result of a dam, which is now a prime boating and fishing destination. As for when to visit this outdoor haven, Beavers Bend is open to the public year-round. While cozying up in a rustic cabin during the winter makes for a nice staycation, the warmer months offer more things to do — even scuba diving and water skiing.
Those flying into Beavers Bend State Park should look into flights landing in Texarkana Regional Airport in Arkansas. From there, you'll drive for an hour and 45 minutes to arrive at the park. Your next best option is Tulsa International Airport, which is nearly four hours away. The journey from Little Rock, Arkansas, and its vibrant neighborhoods is slightly shorter — it takes three hours and 15 minutes to get here.
Where to stay in Beavers Bend State Park
There's plenty of space to roll out the sleeping bags in Beavers Bend State Park — with more than 400 tent and RV sites scattered across several areas. A couple of these are located by the Mountain Fork River — the Acorn Campground is equipped with 50-amp electricity, whereas the Cypress Campground offers just 30-amp. You can rough it out in the wild; choose between the Dogwood, Grapevine, Elm, and Hickory primitive campgrounds. Better yet, park your RV at the Fern Campground, which comes with 30-amp electricity.
Wish to set up camp by Broken Bow Lake? Opt for either Armadillo or Quail Campgrounds. The former provides 50-amp electric sites, while the latter supplies 30-amp. You'll find additional tent-only campgrounds here, such as Eagle, Bluejay, and Coyote. Glamping is possible at Beavers Bend, too — the park is dotted with 60 cabins that accommodate up to six people. These vary from one and two-bedroom cottages to duplex cabins. Each is furnished with a kitchenette; some also have a fireplace.
What's more, you can spend the night in either of the two yurts in the state park. Although there are nearby restrooms and showers, you need to bring your essentials with you — your pup can keep you company in one of the yurts. Beavers Bend Lodge provides a more comfortable accommodation for those who aren't so keen on unplugging in nature. With 40 rooms available for rent, you can have free breakfast before hitting the hiking trails. If you're coming in through the state park's south entrance, you'll notice the Beavers Bend Wildlife Museum, which informs visitors about the local wildlife and how they thrive in the environment. Another must-see in the park is the Forest Heritage Center Museum, with exhibits on forests, wildfires, and log harvesting.
Outdoor activities at Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park is a hiker's dream, with trails stretching in every direction. The 1.5-mile Friends Trail Loop is a leisurely path that traverses the Lower Mountain Fork River — it does get steep in certain sections, but nothing you can't handle. For sweeping views of the valley, follow the Lookout Mountain Loop, a 2.2-mile moderate trek that meanders through the shaded woodlands with a few lookouts along the way. The Deer Crossing Trail is relatively longer, taking around two hours to complete — you'll hike past creeks and steep, rocky terrain before reaching its terminus at the Dogwood Campground. The hardest challenge, though, is the 8.6-mile Skyline Trail that's best attempted by seasoned hikers.
Adventures await at Broken Bow Lake. From kayaking and canoeing to jet skiing and fishing, all you have to do is pick your vessel and launch it into the water. Beavers Bend Marina takes care of your rental needs in case you don't want to drag your own to the park. Anglers can expect to reel in small and largemouth bass, walleye, crappie, and other species. If you've set your sights on trout, you might catch them in the stocked streams — Beavers Bend features catch-and-release spots, too.
You'll encounter stables in the park, allowing you to explore the trails on horseback. Not only that, but you can soar across the lake as you zipline from one shore to the other. Golfing enthusiasts can work on their swing mechanics at the 18-hole Cedar Creek Golf Course. With rolling fairways guarded by towering pines, this par 72 rewards your experience with panoramic vistas of Broken Bow Lake. If you enjoyed this Oklahoma destination, you'll definitely love Alabaster Caverns State Park, home to the world's largest natural gypsum cave.