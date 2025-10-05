Washington DC's Suburb Is An Underrated Destination With A Beautiful Park And Urban Amenities
The community of Fairfax Station is a cute Virginia town less than an hour from Washington, D.C. (about 22 miles away). Your drive can take anywhere between 30 minutes to right under an hour, but if you want to use public transportation, you have a few different options. You can board the Washington Metrorail's Orange Line at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU station for a trip that is about 28 minutes and will cost you around $6.75 for a one-way ticket.
You can also use the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), which runs a rail service on weekdays. You can catch the Manassas Line from the Burke Centre station, which is great (and easy) for anyone in Fairfax Station, and it will take you right to Union Station. For bus options, you can use the Fairfax Connector, which has express routes and links the Fairfax County Government Center with downtown D.C. Depending on the route and what times you go, the Connector will cost anywhere between $0.55 to $5.00 with kids riding free.
The area's main attraction is Burke Lake Park, which is a large spot that covers about 888 acres. The park is built around a lake and has a path that follows the shoreline (it's just under five miles). The park has a marina where you can rent boats, go fishing, and there's many spots for picnics. While Fairfax Station itself has a quiet, suburban feel, you still have access to urban amenities like shopping centers, grocery stores, and a larger variety of dining a short drive away in the city of Fairfax.
Activities to get into around Fairfax Station
The Fairfax Station area is another one of Virginia's best small towns with some notable attractions and cultural hotspots to explore. Inside Burke Lake Park, you'll find family-friendly activities like a small train that you can ride, or you can go for a spin on the carousel during the summer. The park also has a miniature golf course, a disc golf course, and multiple playgrounds. If you want an outdoorsy experience, you can go to Fountainhead Regional Park, which is great for mountain biking on its trail system, and has about 14 miles of additional trails. Fountainhead also gives you access to the Occoquan Reservoir for kayaking and fishing, and it is a nice starting point for the nearly 20-mile Bull Run Occoquan Trail, which is a path that follows along the water.
You can check out the area's history at a few key sites too, like the Fairfax Station Railroad Museum, which is a reconstruction of the 1891 railroad station. The museum explains the railroad's function during the Civil War when this area was a supply hub. You can also drive over to the Historic Blenheim estate in the City of Fairfax (4.5 miles away). This 1859 farmhouse is a unique historical staple where Union soldiers left their signatures, drawings, and thoughts inscribed on the attic walls.
If you're an aerospace aficionado, then your fancy might be tickled at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in nearby Chantilly (a 12-mile drive). This massive museum houses thousands of artifacts that are too large for the museum's building in Washington, D.C., and you can see giant displays like the Space Shuttle Discovery, a supersonic jet, and a spy plane.
Where to stay and what to eat in Fairfax Station
When you are locking in your place to stay, you should look to spots like the City of Fairfax and Fair Lakes, where you'll find places like the Sonesta ES Suites Fairfax Fair Lakes. The Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks is another good option, as it is a standard hotel with an on-site restaurant. For more budget-friendly stays, the Comfort Inn University Center comes with a free breakfast and has a pool that is both indoors and outdoors. The Hampton Inn Fairfax City is another choice that is pet-friendly and serves a complimentary breakfast.
Your coffee stop could be 29th Parallel Coffee, which is a neighborhood shop that has treats and lattes. If you want a comfy bite, Chloez Cafe serves American-style breakfasts and lunches like pancakes, omelets, and sandwiches. You will find a much larger selection of restaurants and pubs when you drive to Old Town Fairfax where you'll see Artie's, which has been serving New England specialties since the 70's. You can check out Hamrock's Restaurant, which runs out of a historic home that's been around since 1840, and serves its higher end menu on a large wrap-around porch.
For a more spirited atmosphere, you can go to The Auld Shebeen, an Irish pub that serves up brews, foods, and live music. If you're craving a deeper taste for Ireland, head to NoMA (about 24 miles away), which is a popular neighborhood in Washington, D.C. with Irish charm and a quirky name. For the beer connoisseurs of the crew, you can check out the area's craft beer scene at places like Chubby Squirrel Brewing Company, a small brewery that makes a variety of ales and lagers.