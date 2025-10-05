Washington DC's Suburb Is An Underrated Destination With A Beautiful Park And Urban Amenities

The community of Fairfax Station is a cute Virginia town less than an hour from Washington, D.C. (about 22 miles away). Your drive can take anywhere between 30 minutes to right under an hour, but if you want to use public transportation, you have a few different options. You can board the Washington Metrorail's Orange Line at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU station for a trip that is about 28 minutes and will cost you around $6.75 for a one-way ticket.

You can also use the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), which runs a rail service on weekdays. You can catch the Manassas Line from the Burke Centre station, which is great (and easy) for anyone in Fairfax Station, and it will take you right to Union Station. For bus options, you can use the Fairfax Connector, which has express routes and links the Fairfax County Government Center with downtown D.C. Depending on the route and what times you go, the Connector will cost anywhere between $0.55 to $5.00 with kids riding free.

The area's main attraction is Burke Lake Park, which is a large spot that covers about 888 acres. The park is built around a lake and has a path that follows the shoreline (it's just under five miles). The park has a marina where you can rent boats, go fishing, and there's many spots for picnics. While Fairfax Station itself has a quiet, suburban feel, you still have access to urban amenities like shopping centers, grocery stores, and a larger variety of dining a short drive away in the city of Fairfax.