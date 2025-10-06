Wearing This Style Of Clothing While Traveling Abroad Instantly Outs You As An American Tourist

When traveling to a different country, many Americans try to dress to blend in with local residents. Maybe they want to be seen as travelers and not tourists, or maybe they're simply trying to be polite and avoid driving locals up a wall. If you don't want to be identified as American on sight, there's one style of clothing you should avoid: athletic wear.

"Clothes have their purpose and athletic wear is for athletics," stylist Brooke Crum, an American based in Japan, told the Huffington Post. However, she added that individual athletic pieces can be incorporated into an outfit without immediately identifying you as an American tourist, such as by pairing a track jacket with jeans.

Other experts agree. "Wearing head-to-toe athletic clothing is the biggest 'tell' that you're a tourist... notably an American tourist," writes blogger the Savvy Backpacker. "In many regions, including Europe, Eastern Asia, and the Middle East, athleisure is often not worn except for people who are actually exercising," adds a writer for the Gentleman's Gazette.