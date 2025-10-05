The 'Cruise Capital Of The World' Is A Bustling Florida City With The World's Busiest Cruise Port
Miami's vibrant downtown, Art Deco-lined streets, and dazzling blue coastline earn it the nickname "Magic City." Globally, it's a bucket-list destination for travelers and has been named "one of America's best cities for nightlife." Among the many titles it's been awarded, the Daily Passport just coined it the "Cruise Capital of the World." The Daily Passport relied on the number of passengers passing through the port, and Miami-Dade reported record-breaking numbers in 2024 at 8.23 million. That's just under the entire population of New York City at 8.47 million (via the U.S. Census Bureau), cementing Miami's status as the ultimate launchpad for ocean adventures.
With new cruise ships, such as Icon of the Seas, the world's largest, and its sister ship, Star of the Seas, launching in the last few years, more passengers are expected to arrive — and that's only Royal Caribbean. Whether you're coming to Miami on a TransAtlantic or leaving the city on a round-trip to the Caribbean, without fail, seeing the high-rise skyline in the distance will always be one of the greatest beginnings and sweetest farewells of your holiday.
Miami is more than just a cruise port
Just steps from the cruise terminals, Miami invites travelers to linger a little longer. The Daily Passport suggests that the tunnel from the cruise dock offers easy access to trendy neighborhoods, such as Wynwood Walls. Here, massive technicolor murals turn former warehouse walls into an open-air gallery, drawing in visitors from around the world. A short drive west, Little Havana brims with Cuban coffee counters, cigar shops, and domino competitions at Domino Park. For those seeking Miami's sleek, modern side, head to Brickell — one of America's friendliest neighborhoods. Swanky rooftop lounges and classy waterfront restaurants serve up craft cocktails with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.
As you leave PortMiami to get to all of these hotspots, you'll pass Bayside, where you'll find Florida's open-air mall with dining, shops, entertainment, and the iconic Ferris wheel. The bustling waterfront sets the tone for the city, giving travelers a taste of Miami's lively energy even before they step into its neighborhoods. It's the perfect spot to grab a last-minute souvenir, catch a live performance, or simply soak up the buzz of the waterfront before you sail away.
