The 'Cruise Capital Of The World' Is A Bustling Florida City With The World's Busiest Cruise Port

Miami's vibrant downtown, Art Deco-lined streets, and dazzling blue coastline earn it the nickname "Magic City." Globally, it's a bucket-list destination for travelers and has been named "one of America's best cities for nightlife." Among the many titles it's been awarded, the Daily Passport just coined it the "Cruise Capital of the World." The Daily Passport relied on the number of passengers passing through the port, and Miami-Dade reported record-breaking numbers in 2024 at 8.23 million. That's just under the entire population of New York City at 8.47 million (via the U.S. Census Bureau), cementing Miami's status as the ultimate launchpad for ocean adventures.

With new cruise ships, such as Icon of the Seas, the world's largest, and its sister ship, Star of the Seas, launching in the last few years, more passengers are expected to arrive — and that's only Royal Caribbean. Whether you're coming to Miami on a TransAtlantic or leaving the city on a round-trip to the Caribbean, without fail, seeing the high-rise skyline in the distance will always be one of the greatest beginnings and sweetest farewells of your holiday.