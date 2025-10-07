This Whimsical Clip-On Accessory Will Keep The Flies Away On Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ah, the great outdoors! Summer is the time to enjoy all that nature offers, from the unspoiled lakes of New York's Adirondacks to hiking the incredible trails that wind through the Pacific Northwest. Let's be honest, though. Some aspects of the great outdoors are not so great — mosquitoes, gnats, ticks, and leeches. The list goes on. But there is a cute new way to keep at least some of these pesky nuisances away.

Enter the Dragonfly Wingman Clip-on Deterrent. It's an artificial dragonfly that you attach to a hat, backpack, or even a horse bridle. The inventors of this devious little decoy promise that it will keep away many flying pests, in particular, deer flies and horse flies. These insects are especially annoying due to their painful bites that sometimes result in dangerously allergic reactions.

"When I first got this, I was very doubtful about it," said reviewer Mark Young, placing a yellow Dragonfly Wingman closer to the camera in his YouTube channel. "I thought, okay, this is plastic. How can it be effective at being repellent for deer flies?" Yet, despite its man-made origins, the Dragonfly Wingman has been convincing enough to fool even real dragonflies, winning over quite a few human fans in the process.