Escape Into The Beautiful Adirondack Foliage By Train Before Fall Ends

If you're dreaming of an autumn escape, it's not too late. One of the most enchanting ways to take in this season's beauty is by embarking on a train ride with views of vibrant fall foliage. In New England, you'll find no shortage of picturesque train routes to choose from. From awe-inspiring vintage railroad rides through the fall-hued mountains of New Hampshire to annual excursions through the Shenandoah Valley that boast Virginia's most renowned fall views, the possibilities are as long and winding as the tracks themselves.

Autumn in New York City is a wonder of its own. If you're searching for a route that begins and ends in the beautiful Big Apple, Amtrak's Adirondack Fall Foliage Rail Experience is a top choice. Bookended by New York City to the south and Montreal to the north, the five-day excursion winds through the leafy landscapes of the majestic Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. With two nights in each illustrious city, you'll have plenty of time to stretch your legs and explore, making for an unforgettable retreat in some of North America's most treasured fall destinations.