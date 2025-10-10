Escape Into The Beautiful Adirondack Foliage By Train Before Fall Ends
If you're dreaming of an autumn escape, it's not too late. One of the most enchanting ways to take in this season's beauty is by embarking on a train ride with views of vibrant fall foliage. In New England, you'll find no shortage of picturesque train routes to choose from. From awe-inspiring vintage railroad rides through the fall-hued mountains of New Hampshire to annual excursions through the Shenandoah Valley that boast Virginia's most renowned fall views, the possibilities are as long and winding as the tracks themselves.
Autumn in New York City is a wonder of its own. If you're searching for a route that begins and ends in the beautiful Big Apple, Amtrak's Adirondack Fall Foliage Rail Experience is a top choice. Bookended by New York City to the south and Montreal to the north, the five-day excursion winds through the leafy landscapes of the majestic Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. With two nights in each illustrious city, you'll have plenty of time to stretch your legs and explore, making for an unforgettable retreat in some of North America's most treasured fall destinations.
Enjoy a taste of the Big Apple, and an eye full of fall beauty
Including round-trip fare and four nights of hotel accommodations, flash sale prices for the Adirondack Fall Foliage Rail Experience begin at $739 per person as of this writing. Rates vary depending on your travel dates, so check the pricing calendar online before booking.
The ride begins in New York City — but the journey begins before stepping aboard the train. After arriving (you can fly into John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport), you'll have free rein of the city with a two-day hop-on, hop-off pass. Explore iconic landmarks such as the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art on a whirlwind tour of NYC. To get into fall spirit, set aside time for an afternoon stroll through Central Park, which hides a grove of fall colors inspired by the Catskills and Adirondacks.
After a two-night stay — Amtrak gives you about 20 hotel options to choose from – the train departs from Penn Station, steaming north through the Adirondacks in a blaze of fall-hued glory. The trip to Montreal takes about 11.5 hours in total, so sit back and enjoy a leisurely ride, watching as the train windows frame an array of autumn scenes and Hudson River views like pictures. While you're getting your fill of the scenery, you can enjoy a meal in the onboard cafè, complete with ample-sized dining tables and cozy seats.
Enjoy Parisian fall vibes in Montreal
The end of the line is in Montreal, where you'll check in for an enchanting two-night stay. Revered for its charming Paris vibes, the Canadian destination comes alive with fall colors – especially in October– offering a bounty of leaf-peeping opportunities. Your Amtrak ticket includes a guided motorcoach tour of the city, taking you to famous landmarks such as the Notre Dame Basilica and Mount Royal Park, a stunning spot for taking in the autumn scenery.
Enjoy an idyllic stroll through Old Montreal, where historic 17th- through 19th-century architecture coalesces with modern-day shops and eateries. Don't miss the delicious cuisine at French bistro-style favorites like Modavie, where you can soak in the city's illustrious jazz scene between bites.
On the final day of your trip, you'll hop back on the train for another breathtaking ride through the foliage on the return to the Big Apple. If you're not ready to end your autumn escape, you can consult an Amtrak Rail Expert to extend your adventure to another destination. The route passes through cities like Albany, Plattsburgh, and Saratoga Springs -– each a charming stop to add to your fall getaway.