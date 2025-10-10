One Of America's Most Beautiful Bridges Connects Two Islands In The Pacific Northwest

To reach the Deception Pass Bridge from Seattle, hop on Interstate 5 and continue about 60 miles north to State Route 20 West, which will lead you directly to the south end of the bridge. The journey to the bridge promises a breathtaking drive lined with towering trees and scenic vistas, culminating in an awe-inspiring view of the iconic structure. Backdropped by the jewel-toned landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the bridge's green-painted steel blends perfectly with its natural surroundings and is sure to inspire more than a few jaw-dropping moments.

When crossing the bridge, you have two options: drive across or walk across. If you have the time, you can delight in both. Driving across is pretty straightforward, but if you want to travel on foot, you'll have to find a place to park first. There are parking spots on either side of the bridge, with pull-out spaces on the Fidalgo Island side, and a parking lot with ample spaces on the Whidbey Island side. (Note: you must pay for a $10 day pass to park, unless you have a Washington Discover Pass handy). The bridge is lined with pedestrian walkways that grant panoramic views on each side, and on a clear day, you can see all the Olympic Mountains in the distance. To cross from one side to the other, you must take the stairs that pass beneath the bridge, which offers a unique vantage point of the structure itself, and a close-up view of the churning waters 180 feet below.