Escape To Indiana's Cozy Small Town With Historic Charm And Vibrant Foliage Before The Fall Season Ends

Autumn is here, and it isn't quite ready to let winter take over just yet. The fall season features many activities to pursue, and the United States offers a wide range of seasonal opportunities. In Indiana, you'll find an underrated orchard with cider and pumpkin picking, and even a charming Covered Bridge Festival. But located 100 miles from Indianapolis and 35 miles from Jasper, you'll find Paoli, a cozy small town worth exploring for its historic charm and vibrant fall foliage before the season ends.

If you're looking for the best small towns in the U.S. for a leaf-peeping escape, Paoli is not to be missed. Mid-October to early November is the best period to soak up the beauty of the seasonal shift. The Pioneer Mothers' Memorial Forest is an ideal place to enjoy the autumn colors across its 88 acres, brought to life by golden light filtering through the towering trees of the woodland, like oak, black walnut, and yellow poplar. Recognized as a National Natural Landmark, the lush forest features a stone wall commemorating the area. Paoli Peaks is a local favorite for winter sports, but the trails around the area make a perfect outdoor destination for a picnic or to simply admire the beauty of the surrounding nature from a panoramic point of view.

Explore Spring Valley Trail, a walking trail flanked by a shimmering lake. The moderate hike is about 10 miles in total and takes four hours to complete. The trail is appealing to hikers, horseback riders, and those who enjoy fishing and camping. It's open throughout the year, and in case of rain, proper footgear is recommended as it can get muddy.