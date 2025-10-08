Escape To Indiana's Cozy Small Town With Historic Charm And Vibrant Foliage Before The Fall Season Ends
Autumn is here, and it isn't quite ready to let winter take over just yet. The fall season features many activities to pursue, and the United States offers a wide range of seasonal opportunities. In Indiana, you'll find an underrated orchard with cider and pumpkin picking, and even a charming Covered Bridge Festival. But located 100 miles from Indianapolis and 35 miles from Jasper, you'll find Paoli, a cozy small town worth exploring for its historic charm and vibrant fall foliage before the season ends.
If you're looking for the best small towns in the U.S. for a leaf-peeping escape, Paoli is not to be missed. Mid-October to early November is the best period to soak up the beauty of the seasonal shift. The Pioneer Mothers' Memorial Forest is an ideal place to enjoy the autumn colors across its 88 acres, brought to life by golden light filtering through the towering trees of the woodland, like oak, black walnut, and yellow poplar. Recognized as a National Natural Landmark, the lush forest features a stone wall commemorating the area. Paoli Peaks is a local favorite for winter sports, but the trails around the area make a perfect outdoor destination for a picnic or to simply admire the beauty of the surrounding nature from a panoramic point of view.
Explore Spring Valley Trail, a walking trail flanked by a shimmering lake. The moderate hike is about 10 miles in total and takes four hours to complete. The trail is appealing to hikers, horseback riders, and those who enjoy fishing and camping. It's open throughout the year, and in case of rain, proper footgear is recommended as it can get muddy.
Discover Paoli Historic District by visiting and marveling at its famed buildings
Built in the 19th century, Paoli teems with rich heritage, highlighted by 144 well-maintained historic buildings that dot the town, examples of Greek Revival, Italianate, and Queen Anne style architecture. Be sure to check out the Orange County Courthouse, originally constructed in 1850. The building is a local landmark with eye-catching architecture — in the style of a Greek temple with its strong columns and white-stucco facade — that is part of the National Register of Historic Places.
The Orange County History Museum was established in 1976, but it resides in a 140-year-old building. The building is an example of Italianate architecture, featuring historic artifacts, carpentry tools, church and court records, and a unique English Tudor-style dollhouse with furniture. A mile away, the Lindley House, instead, is a famed farmhouse that has been restored to reflect life in the 19th century. You can see inside time-period pieces such as a baby crib, spinning wheel, pump organ, and an early washing machine.
Exploring what Paoli has to offer, from outdoor adventures to local events
Visiting Wilstem Wildlife Park offers one of the most exciting outdoor moments in Paoli. An adventure for all ages, the park allows guests to explore the area on horseback or by ziplining, soaring 5,000 feet above the ground across a nine-line canopy tour. A drive-thru safari is available either from your car or a wagon, with a chance to spot everything from zebras to antelopes — and dinosaurs, too. Yep, despite being extinct, dinosaurs are part of the Dino Safari, where they are animated and make noise, resulting in a more lifelike experience.
If you want to add a festive touch to your on-wheel tour, from September 26 to October 25 (at the time of writing), visitors can enjoy a Fall Light Show, showcasing autumn- and Halloween-themed light decorations. On the other hand, Hoosier National Forest offers a chance to visit the park by driving through a scenic road that leads to a dense, verdant boscage where you can hike along its trails. Visitors can also relish in biking and horseback riding along 200 miles of trails.
If you happen to be in Paoli during autumn, attend the Paoli Fall Festival. Usually held in September, this year the party was celebrated at the end of August, covering five days of fun and activities, including a farmers' market, carnival rides, food trucks, pie contests, car shows, and a fall festival parade. If you wish to visit Paoli and its surroundings, the best way to reach the town is to land at Louisville International Airport, Kentucky, and drive about 60 miles.