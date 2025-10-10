Just Outside Of Houston Is Texas' Secret Award-Winning Community Known For Walkability, Shops, And Diverse Food
For better or worse, Houston's suburbs are not Houston. America's no. 2 "Sin City" behind Las Vegas is also a beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene. Thirty miles north of downtown Houston on I-45, The Woodlands may not have the free-to-view cultural enterprises of the bigger city, but it more than makes up for it in terms of walkability, shopping, and noteworthy cuisine.
Just 20 minutes north of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, The Woodlands likely won't be your only destination while in Texas, but it's nonetheless worthy of a few days' exploration. In 2024, the planned community celebrated its 50th anniversary, and one person is credited with the area's inception. George Mitchell purchased land from Grogan Cochran Lumber Co. in 1964, including 2,800 wooded acres that would later become part of The Woodlands. In the following decade, he added 17,455 acres that have now become nine villages, each of which has its own shopping complexes, parks, and associations.
So far, so "Stepford Wives." But don't let the community's origins fool you. Niche has given the city of nearly 117,000 people a perennial A+ rating for its strengths, which include public schools, family life, and jobs. Diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities also score high on the neighborhood review website, making it a past multiple-year winner for "Best Community to Live in America."
The secret appeal of The Woodlands
For those on a Houston vacation, The Woodlands is a literal breath of fresh air. Named for its collection of lush coniferous trees, the city has upwards of 220 miles of trails that are ideal for hiking or biking. It also boasts 150 parks, including six designed for canine residents and guests. The best place to take in a bit of the natural world is the 1,700-acre George Mitchell Nature Preserve, full of trees to shade hikers from the Texas sun.
More of a shopper than a hiker? Instead of taking in the great outdoors, get your exercise by strolling the malls. Market Street is an outdoor collection of mostly high-end national and international brands, including a Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Boutique, a Louis Vuitton, and for those tired of walking, a Tesla dealership.
But there are locally owned shops, too. On Market Street, women's fashion lovers will become fast fans of Golden Gray Boutique and Pell 1990. Shoppers who prefer to stay indoors, The Woodlands Mall has more than 160 places to do some retail therapy, including chic accessory specialists Lucchese Bootmaker and Coach. Free Town Center Trolleys, which cover 4 miles, connect shoppers who want to hit all the major stops in one day.
Eat, play, and stay in The Woodlands
The Woodlands Waterway burbles through town past some of the best hotels, offering rooms with water views. Both the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center and The Westin at the Woodlands have prime placements along the manmade shore. They're also half a mile from an outdoor concert venue, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, one of the main attractions that compels Houstonians to make the trip out of the big city. Reserve a hotel room for a night that might include national acts such as Lil Wayne, Weird Al, or Keith Urban.
The other thing that pulls Houston residents to visit The Woodlands is the diverse food options, which mirror, and sometimes exceed, those of the nearby metropolis. Compared to other well-connected Houston suburbs like Sugar Land, the upmarket eats are also exceptional. A visit to The Woodlands isn't complete without a meal at Amrina, where Michelin-recognized, "Chopped" champion chef Jassi Bindra serves Indian tasting menus and tapas. Highlights on the regular dinner menu include masala-rubbed wagyu steaks and whole roast duck with roti-style pancakes and tamarind hoisin.
It's not a trip to Texas without fantastic Mexican fare. Diners will find it at Xalisko Cocina Mexicana. There, Guadalajaran chef Beatriz Martines is renowned for her dishes served on rotating spits, including the trompito al pastor, which is flambéed and carved for tacos at your table. Prefer to stick to American fare? Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar proves that the country is a melting pot with plates that include everything from spicy yet refreshing hamachi aguachile to Korean-style short ribs. Don't consider a trip to The Woodlands so much a vacation to Houston as a vacation from the hustle and bustle of the big city.