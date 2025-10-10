Just Outside Of Houston Is Texas' Secret Award-Winning Community Known For Walkability, Shops, And Diverse Food

For better or worse, Houston's suburbs are not Houston. America's no. 2 "Sin City" behind Las Vegas is also a beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene. Thirty miles north of downtown Houston on I-45, The Woodlands may not have the free-to-view cultural enterprises of the bigger city, but it more than makes up for it in terms of walkability, shopping, and noteworthy cuisine.

Just 20 minutes north of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, The Woodlands likely won't be your only destination while in Texas, but it's nonetheless worthy of a few days' exploration. In 2024, the planned community celebrated its 50th anniversary, and one person is credited with the area's inception. George Mitchell purchased land from Grogan Cochran Lumber Co. in 1964, including 2,800 wooded acres that would later become part of The Woodlands. In the following decade, he added 17,455 acres that have now become nine villages, each of which has its own shopping complexes, parks, and associations.

So far, so "Stepford Wives." But don't let the community's origins fool you. Niche has given the city of nearly 117,000 people a perennial A+ rating for its strengths, which include public schools, family life, and jobs. Diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities also score high on the neighborhood review website, making it a past multiple-year winner for "Best Community to Live in America."