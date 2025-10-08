Tennessee's Underrated Camping And Hiking Lake State Park Is An Easy Day Trip From Memphis

Little compares to spending time in Tennessee's beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville, with fewer crowds and more affordable attractions. After all, Memphis is the soul of the South, a city steeped in blues, barbecue, and adventure. But for those craving quiet trails, lakeside cabins, and open water, the real adventure begins a 1.5-hour drive from Memphis at Chickasaw State Park.

Nestled in Tennessee's over 12,000-acre Chickasaw State Forest, the state park spans 1,400 additional acres in Henderson, Tennessee. Day trips from Memphis are easy at just over an hour and a half's drive via I-40 East and Tennessee Highway 100 East. Even those flying in will likely land at the Memphis International Airport (MEM), the closest large transportation hub, and take a similar route to the park. From the Nashville area, it's a 140-mile drive to Chickasaw, but allow yourself extra travel time if you're flying into Nashville International Airport (BNA), one of the absolute worst airports for layovers in the U.S.

Once you arrive, the stunning Lake Placid offers a sandy beach, swimming, and a boat dock for year-round fishing, pedal boating, and kayaking, and nearby Lake Lajoie offers fishing and boating when its group camping area is closed. Lake Placid is accessible from the park's three campgrounds and cabins, while Lake Lajoie is further down State Highway 100 from the park's main area. Regardless of the area of the park, from hiking beneath the towering pines or roasting marshmallows by the campfire, Chickasaw State Park offers a peaceful, adventure-filled getaway.