Maryland's Cozy Little Neighborhood Offers An Authentic Taste Of Italy On Baltimore's Beautiful Waterfront

Baltimore is one of the country's most underrated food cities, and Little Italy truly showcases why. Indulging in wonderful dishes is the top thing to do in Little Italy, and you'll certainly be spoiled for choice. If you're looking for a Baltimore institution, look no further than Chiapparelli's Restaurant. The restaurant has been serving authentic Italian classics since it opened its doors in 1940, and has become a must-visit for dishes like Chip's Salad, made with pepperoncini, fresh parmesan, and a secret house dressing, and Grandma's Ravioli. "I've been going to Chiaparelli's for 40 years now and this meal was just as good as they've always been," said a reviewer on OpenTable. "We'll go back again and again anytime we're in Baltimore."

Sabatino's, which has been around since 1955, is also one of the neighborhood's best, as is Cafe Gia, a colorful, family-run eatery. And be sure to leave room for dessert. Among the bakeries sprinkled across the Baltimore neighborhood, you can't go wrong with Vaccaro's, which has been operating since the '50s. The Italian pastry shop is best known for its authentic cannolis and rum cake. But you'll find a whole host of desserts ranging from gelato to tiramisu, plus an espresso bar, paninis, and salads at Vaccaro's, which features carry-out as well as sit-down service. Looking for more charming Little Italy neighborhoods to visit throughout the country? Check out our list of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods.