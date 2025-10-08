Maryland's Cozy Little Neighborhood Offers An Authentic Taste Of Italy On Baltimore's Beautiful Waterfront
From artsy neighborhoods with quirky charm to history-rich enclaves, there's no shortage of interesting Baltimore areas to explore. But if you're looking for culture alongside some of the city's best food, then look no further than Little Italy. Undoubtedly one of Baltimore's best cultural pockets, this neighborhood is lined with traditional bakeries, cozy cafes, family-run eateries, and historic spots.
This neighborhood's roots trace back to the mid-1800s, when Italian immigrants landed in Baltimore. Just a couple of blocks away from the riverfront, Little Italy continues to thrive, with landmarks like the 19th-century St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church still serving as a community cornerstone, fascinating museums like the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, and (of course) plenty of Italian cuisine. Just a few miles away from Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Little Italy can be reached in 20 minutes by car or 40 minutes to an hour with public transportation. For a cozy stay right in the heart of Little Italy, BlancNoir is a highly rated bed and breakfast with four different guest rooms, an outdoor space, and several breakfast options.
Where to eat in Baltimore's Little Italy
Baltimore is one of the country's most underrated food cities, and Little Italy truly showcases why. Indulging in wonderful dishes is the top thing to do in Little Italy, and you'll certainly be spoiled for choice. If you're looking for a Baltimore institution, look no further than Chiapparelli's Restaurant. The restaurant has been serving authentic Italian classics since it opened its doors in 1940, and has become a must-visit for dishes like Chip's Salad, made with pepperoncini, fresh parmesan, and a secret house dressing, and Grandma's Ravioli. "I've been going to Chiaparelli's for 40 years now and this meal was just as good as they've always been," said a reviewer on OpenTable. "We'll go back again and again anytime we're in Baltimore."
Sabatino's, which has been around since 1955, is also one of the neighborhood's best, as is Cafe Gia, a colorful, family-run eatery. And be sure to leave room for dessert. Among the bakeries sprinkled across the Baltimore neighborhood, you can't go wrong with Vaccaro's, which has been operating since the '50s. The Italian pastry shop is best known for its authentic cannolis and rum cake. But you'll find a whole host of desserts ranging from gelato to tiramisu, plus an espresso bar, paninis, and salads at Vaccaro's, which features carry-out as well as sit-down service. Looking for more charming Little Italy neighborhoods to visit throughout the country? Check out our list of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods.