The Adirondack Mountains Boast A Scenic Byway Showcasing Vibrant Fall Foliage Views Of Vermont

October is here, which means fall foliage season is almost upon us — and it's already arrived in northern parts of the country, like Vermont, where the Farmer's Almanac 2025 predicted peak colors to appear early in the month. It's the perfect time of the year to head out on a road trip that starts near the border of Canada, leading south through the vibrant landscapes of the Green and Adirondack Mountains and along Vermont's largest body of water. If you're looking to see bright orange, red, and yellow trees on a day out in early October, it's hard to do better than the scenic Lake Champlain Byway.

Formally speaking, the byway extends for 184 miles, but several travel publications suggest driving a shorter portion of the route — more like 75 or 90 miles. That's because even the shortest variation, following the north-south U.S. Route 2 and Route 7 from Alburgh through the counties of Grand Isle, Chittenden, and Addison, showcases some of Vermont's most breathtaking fall foliage.