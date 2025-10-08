The Adirondack Mountains Boast A Scenic Byway Showcasing Vibrant Fall Foliage Views Of Vermont
October is here, which means fall foliage season is almost upon us — and it's already arrived in northern parts of the country, like Vermont, where the Farmer's Almanac 2025 predicted peak colors to appear early in the month. It's the perfect time of the year to head out on a road trip that starts near the border of Canada, leading south through the vibrant landscapes of the Green and Adirondack Mountains and along Vermont's largest body of water. If you're looking to see bright orange, red, and yellow trees on a day out in early October, it's hard to do better than the scenic Lake Champlain Byway.
Formally speaking, the byway extends for 184 miles, but several travel publications suggest driving a shorter portion of the route — more like 75 or 90 miles. That's because even the shortest variation, following the north-south U.S. Route 2 and Route 7 from Alburgh through the counties of Grand Isle, Chittenden, and Addison, showcases some of Vermont's most breathtaking fall foliage.
Road trip through Vermont's colorful landscapes
The 75-mile northern segment of the Lake Champlain Byway takes about 2.5 hours to drive one-way. But, if you have more time to spare, take a whole weekend: There's so much to see as you cruise past picturesque farms, colorful forests, and gorgeous views of Lake Champlain, with the option to stop in New England communities like Middlebury and Burlington along the way.
Assuming you're traveling north to south, one of the early highlights on the road trip is Grand Isle, a picturesque island that makes a great romantic getaway for outdoor enthusiasts. Stop for a glass of wine with views over mountains and fall foliage at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero, or pack a picnic for an open-air meal on one of the island's beaches.
Continue 25 minutes south to Colchester, a small waterfront town with crisp mountain air and sugar houses where you can see how maple syrup is made. It's just 20 minutes further down the road to Burlington's Leddy Park, where brightly colored trees frame views of Lake Champlain.
Plan your adventure on the Lake Champlain Byway
The journey continues as you go south. 40 minutes from Leddy Park, you'll arrive at the photogenic Seguin Covered Bridge, built in 1850, an especially charming sight surrounded by the vibrant colors of autumn leaves. Wander among the trees at Williams Wood Nature Area, just 15 minutes further along the route, then take a break for comfort food and drinks by the fireplace at the nearby Starry Night Cafe. Get back in the car for 45 minutes en route to Chipman's Point. The historic ferry landing site on Lake Champlain is an ideal spot to take in the sunset.
There's plenty more to see and do along the Lake Champlain Byway. If you're spending a day or two exploring the region instead of zipping straight through, consider an overnight at the Strong House Inn (from $355 per night). Dating back to 1834, the historic inn in Vergennes is a quaint place to stay. Another good option right on the water's edge is Lakeshore Vermont Inn and Suites (from $400 a night) in Colchester, a luxury hotel that offers boat rentals. You'll find plenty more lodging and dining options in Burlington, Vermont's largest city, located midway along the route. Burlington is also home to the state's only international airport.