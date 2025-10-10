One Of Illinois' Most Polluted Lakes Is Better Known For Waterfalls, Amenities, And Scenic Fishing Spots

There are many famous lakes in the Midwest, from the more than 10,000 lakes in Minnesota to the Great Lakes of the wider region. Illinois, which is bordered by Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and the Ohio River, also has its fair share of famous waterbodies. However, there is one waterbody in Illinois that is famous for less-than-ideal reasons. Kinkaid Lake, which is located in Southern Illinois near Carbondale (a laidback college city and family-friendly getaway), is one of the most polluted lakes in the state, particularly when it comes to the presence of mercury.

While this sounds quite alarming, and is definitely not a good thing, lakes containing the toxic element are normally only dangerous to humans if they swim in the lake or consume fish or aquatic animals from the lake. According to an advisory released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, women who are nursing or pregnant, and children under the age of 15 need to be particularly careful around these waters.

However, Kinkaid Lake (sometimes called Lake Kinkaid), is still a popular spot to go to enjoy the outdoors. So, why does anyone want to go anywhere near this polluted lake? And the answer is giant walleye and muskie. In fact, the lake has been known to be home to trophy-sized catches. It also has some 82 miles of shoreline that makes for some scenic fishing spots, as well as hiking trails, waterfalls, and amenities. While there, please make sure to take any necessary safety precautions — always throw your catch back and avoid swimming or wading in the water.