One Of Illinois' Most Polluted Lakes Is Better Known For Waterfalls, Amenities, And Scenic Fishing Spots
There are many famous lakes in the Midwest, from the more than 10,000 lakes in Minnesota to the Great Lakes of the wider region. Illinois, which is bordered by Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and the Ohio River, also has its fair share of famous waterbodies. However, there is one waterbody in Illinois that is famous for less-than-ideal reasons. Kinkaid Lake, which is located in Southern Illinois near Carbondale (a laidback college city and family-friendly getaway), is one of the most polluted lakes in the state, particularly when it comes to the presence of mercury.
While this sounds quite alarming, and is definitely not a good thing, lakes containing the toxic element are normally only dangerous to humans if they swim in the lake or consume fish or aquatic animals from the lake. According to an advisory released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, women who are nursing or pregnant, and children under the age of 15 need to be particularly careful around these waters.
However, Kinkaid Lake (sometimes called Lake Kinkaid), is still a popular spot to go to enjoy the outdoors. So, why does anyone want to go anywhere near this polluted lake? And the answer is giant walleye and muskie. In fact, the lake has been known to be home to trophy-sized catches. It also has some 82 miles of shoreline that makes for some scenic fishing spots, as well as hiking trails, waterfalls, and amenities. While there, please make sure to take any necessary safety precautions — always throw your catch back and avoid swimming or wading in the water.
Exploring the trails and waterfalls near Kinkaid Lake
Located inside of Shawnee National Forest, Kinkaid Lake has some beautiful forest-filled trails that end in sweeping lake views. While in the area, you really ought to check out Buttermilk Hill Trail, Lake Kinkaid Cliffs Trail, and the Johnson Creek Trail.
Of these three the Lake Kinkaid Cliffs Trail is the longest with a total distance of 3.5 miles. Although not necessarily an easy hike, the hour-and-a-half long walk offers plenty of opportunities for birding. Buttermilk Hill Trail is similar in total length: The entire route is a smidge over three miles. While it doesn't offer as many opportunities for birdwatching as the other two trails mentioned, it features pretty creek crossings and beautiful views of Kinkaid Lake. This trail is also moderately challenging. The shortest and easiest trail of the three -– the Johnson Creek Trail 393 –- is under 2 miles in length and takes anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes to complete. It's also popular among birders, owing partially to the trail's tranquility and quietness.
If it's waterfalls you're chasing, though, you'll want to head over to the ever-famous Kinkaid Lake Spillway. A multi-tiered waterfall, the Kinkaid Lake Spillway merges into a deep pool and is easily accessible via a 15-minute hiking trail. There is another small waterfall that can be reached by hiking the Kinkaid Waterfall Trail near Ava, Illinois, in the Shawnee National Forest. Although not an easy trail to hike, this 4-mile hike concludes with reported views of a pretty cascade. However, it's highly recommended to go after heavy rainfall, even if that means the trail is going to be muddy.
Planning a trip to Kinkaid Lake
Kinkaid Lake offers many amenities to visitors including boat ramps, campgrounds, picnic tables, and grills. If you have your own boat, there is also a marina on the southeast corner of the lake called the Kinkaid Marina that offers slip rentals as well as fueling and on-season RV and tent camping. Although the marina has done boat rentals in the past, in 2025 boat rentals were not available and it is unclear if the practice will be brought back or not. Instead, you could look into renting pontoons or kayaks at Kinkaid Lake Boat Rentals. Located in Murphysboro, the company offers rentals for the day.
If you are looking for more comfortable accommodation, you'll have the best chance of finding hotels in the nearby town of Murphysboro. Lake Kinkaid is conveniently located in a beautiful area of Southern Illinois that has plenty to do and see. If you are up for hitting the trails, head to Giant City State Park, which is a little-known gem that is one of the best state parks in Illinois, and is only a 30-minute drive from Lake Kinkaid.
While there are some regional airports near Lake Kinkaid, the best way to reach the area for out-of-staters is to fly into the St. Louis Lambert International Airport which is around a two-hour drive away. However, starting your journey in St. Louis has the upside of offering you the chance to see one of the only U.S. National Park that is located entirely within a city.