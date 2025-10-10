Blue Ridge Mountain Autumn Transforms Into Art On These Outdoor Pedal-Powered Trails

When it comes to autumn leaf-peeping, the Blue Ridge Mountains put on a show like no other. Stretching approximately 550 miles, this storied mountain range runs diagonally from Northern Georgia, over parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland, before ending in south-central Pennsylvania. Instead of leaf-gazing along the Blue Ridge Parkway (aka "America's Favorite Drive" through misty foliage and charming towns), see the region's changing colors up close with a scenic rail bike tour.

While several operators wind through greater Appalachia, Andrews Valley Rail Tours and Blue Ridge Rail Bikes are your best options in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rail bikes date back to the early 1900s, when people shared the tracks with fast-moving trains, and the bikes required a serious workout. However, the rail bikes in the Blue Ridge Mountains are motor-assisted and far more comfortable. They allow visitors to pedal at a leisurely pace through forests and countryside, taking in views of the changing leaves between roughly mid- to late-October.

Andrews Valley Rail Tours departs from Andrews, North Carolina. It's about a 1-hour drive from the hiking trails of America's most visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park and 2 hours from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Showcasing a different part of the mountains, Blue Ridge Rail Bikes takes up residence in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia, one of the South's most renowned mountain cities.