Blue Ridge Mountain Autumn Transforms Into Art On These Outdoor Pedal-Powered Trails
When it comes to autumn leaf-peeping, the Blue Ridge Mountains put on a show like no other. Stretching approximately 550 miles, this storied mountain range runs diagonally from Northern Georgia, over parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland, before ending in south-central Pennsylvania. Instead of leaf-gazing along the Blue Ridge Parkway (aka "America's Favorite Drive" through misty foliage and charming towns), see the region's changing colors up close with a scenic rail bike tour.
While several operators wind through greater Appalachia, Andrews Valley Rail Tours and Blue Ridge Rail Bikes are your best options in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rail bikes date back to the early 1900s, when people shared the tracks with fast-moving trains, and the bikes required a serious workout. However, the rail bikes in the Blue Ridge Mountains are motor-assisted and far more comfortable. They allow visitors to pedal at a leisurely pace through forests and countryside, taking in views of the changing leaves between roughly mid- to late-October.
Andrews Valley Rail Tours departs from Andrews, North Carolina. It's about a 1-hour drive from the hiking trails of America's most visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park and 2 hours from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Showcasing a different part of the mountains, Blue Ridge Rail Bikes takes up residence in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia, one of the South's most renowned mountain cities.
Andrews Valley Rail Tours (North Carolina)
Discover miles of forest glowing with orange and yellow fall foliage, and cruise by unbothered cows grazing in open pastures with Andrews Valley Rail Tours, the very first rail bike tours in North Carolina. The 9-mile tour starts from the Andrews Train Depot and takes adventurers across nine trestles suspended over creeks that look straight out of a Blue Ridge Mountains travel brochure.
"This is a unique attraction that lets you see the area in a new way," shared a railbiker on Yelp. "Enjoy the countryside, rolling fields of grain, cows, streams, and mountain scenery. We literally had to stop to let cows cross the track on the way down!" The ultimate destination is the Valley River Tunnel, a feat of backbreaking engineering hand-carved by railway workers in the 1890s. Here, bikers can stretch their legs, have a snack, and experience the stark temperature difference inside the tunnel — it's usually 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit cooler.
Andrews Valley Rail Tours offers electric, pedal-assisted rail bikes, so the journey is manageable for various fitness levels. Each railbike seats four people and has a completely open design. Although the setup is perfect for staring at the golden flame azaleas and other autumn-ready trees, you'll want to reapply sunscreen at the halfway point and wear a sunhat. The tour takes about two hours (1 hour to the tunnel and 1 hour back), and bathrooms are available at the tunnel and train depot.
Blue Ridge Rail Bikes (Georgia)
Trade the famed engines of the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for the custom-engineered rail bikes operated by the same company. The 11-mile rail journey reveals the best of Blue Ridge's vineyards and bubbling mountain streams. As you pedal, tour guides tell tales of the town's evolution from an unassuming railway stop to one of the top leaf-chasing destinations in the Southeast.
Like the ones at Andrews Valley Rail Tours, these four-seater rail bikes are pedal-assisted, which means you can spend your time admiring the sourwoods and sycamores. The tour departs from Blue Ridge's historic depot, a living piece of history dating back to 1905. After following the tracks beneath Georgia pines, you'll stop at the halfway point for a brief break and a few photo opportunities. The tour lasts about 1.5 hours, but you should arrive at least 45 minutes early because finding parking can be difficult in the busy downtown.
The bikes all come with seats designed for comfort, and the assist function works really well. "The ride takes you through the forest, at times we were so thrilled with the bike adventure that we forgot to look around, admitted one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Since the railbikes turned around at the halfway point, we paid more attention to the scenery." The tours only operate between March and November 25, so make sure to reserve your seats as far out as possible.