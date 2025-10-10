The classic children's book "Misty of Chincoteague," published by the Newbery Award-winning author Marguerite Henry in 1947 and adapted for the screen in 1961, introduced readers around the world to a real-life place where wild ponies roam free on the sand. Chincoteague, Virginia, located on a barrier island of the same name, has been a local tourist destination for years, and it has recently made headlines as the best beach town for quality of life and affordable coastal living in the U.S.

According to a survey conducted by Oregon Generators, a company that specializes in battery-powered backup systems and solar panels, Chincoteague tops the list due to a variety of practical factors beyond its idyllic beaches. The area's hardy infrastructure, built to endure the harsh coastal climate, plays a large role in resident and visitor satisfaction, as Virginia neighbors one of the five vacation destinations in America that are most likely to get hit by hurricanes.

Then there's the reasonably priced real estate. The average home price is $641,751 — a bargain compared to many other coastal destinations. It's affordable for visitors, too: Chincoteague is considered one of the best and cheapest East Coast beach towns to visit. Crime and unemployment rates are relatively low, and the typical commuter in the area spends about 21 minutes getting to work, which is notably less than the national average of 26.8 minutes, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.