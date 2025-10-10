This US Beach Town Tops The List For Quality Of Life And Affordable Coastal Living In 2025
The classic children's book "Misty of Chincoteague," published by the Newbery Award-winning author Marguerite Henry in 1947 and adapted for the screen in 1961, introduced readers around the world to a real-life place where wild ponies roam free on the sand. Chincoteague, Virginia, located on a barrier island of the same name, has been a local tourist destination for years, and it has recently made headlines as the best beach town for quality of life and affordable coastal living in the U.S.
According to a survey conducted by Oregon Generators, a company that specializes in battery-powered backup systems and solar panels, Chincoteague tops the list due to a variety of practical factors beyond its idyllic beaches. The area's hardy infrastructure, built to endure the harsh coastal climate, plays a large role in resident and visitor satisfaction, as Virginia neighbors one of the five vacation destinations in America that are most likely to get hit by hurricanes.
Then there's the reasonably priced real estate. The average home price is $641,751 — a bargain compared to many other coastal destinations. It's affordable for visitors, too: Chincoteague is considered one of the best and cheapest East Coast beach towns to visit. Crime and unemployment rates are relatively low, and the typical commuter in the area spends about 21 minutes getting to work, which is notably less than the national average of 26.8 minutes, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Plan your trip to Chincoteague
No worries if you're not planning a move to the beach. Some of the elements that make Chincoteague a great place to live — a quaint downtown, access to beautiful natural landscapes, fantastic seafood — can be easily appreciated by visitors, too. To soak up some local character, check into Key West Cottages (from around $220 per night), a string of charming pastel-hued bungalows facing a quiet waterway, or the budget-friendly, waterfront Birchwood Motel (from $60 per night), located right on Main Street. Dine on freshly caught fish and shrimp at Bill's Prime Seafood and Steaks, in business since 1960, or try a seafood boil with crab legs at the casual Don's Seafood Market and Restaurant.
Explore the 15 miles of hiking and cycling trails in Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, a paradise for bird watchers, beachcombers, and, of course, horse lovers. Wild ponies are easy to spot in the refuge's beaches and forested areas. If you happen to visit in late July, you can attend the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim and watch wild ponies cross the waterway from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island. This unique natural charm helps put Chincoteague on the list of the best East Coast islands in the country for an uncrowded beach vacation.
You'll need a car to explore the area. If you're driving, Chincoteague is located about 2 hours north of Norfolk International Airport, and slightly over 3 hours southeast of Washington, D.C.