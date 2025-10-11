In This US City, An Innocent Slip And Fall On The Sweltering Sidewalks Could Land You Scarred In The Burn Unit

Arizona is famous for its desert landscapes, like the Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in the state. Heat is expected, but summers have gotten exceptionally warm, with Phoenix reporting some of the highest temperatures recorded in its history. The heat has had an unexpected effect on Phoenix residents, who can't risk a simple slip or fall while walking outside, which can be life-threatening depending on the weather.

Phoenix has experienced some of its hottest summers in the last decade; 2023 and 2024 ranked among the 10 warmest years, with peaks observed between the months of June and October. This trend suggests summers aren't just getting hotter, they're getting longer too. What dangers do these extreme temperatures pose for residents and visitors? For one, locals and travelers are encouraged to jot down the best ways to avoid heat stroke during Arizona summers. But there is one other danger that you may not have considered at all: contact with asphalt may just result in second or third-degree burns.

Some Phoenix sidewalks were measured to be beyond 130 degrees Fahrenheit, with the road being worse, at a scalding 146. Less than 30 seconds of contact with scorching hot asphalt is enough to cause serious damage. When not treated properly, severe burns can even lead to death. In 2024, the burn center at Valleywise Health reported 15 deaths believed to be related to this unexpected cause. Valleywise Health claimed that before temperatures started to rise, it would treat about a handful of contact burn victims. This number soared in recent years, reaching 120 in 2023.