In This US City, An Innocent Slip And Fall On The Sweltering Sidewalks Could Land You Scarred In The Burn Unit
Arizona is famous for its desert landscapes, like the Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in the state. Heat is expected, but summers have gotten exceptionally warm, with Phoenix reporting some of the highest temperatures recorded in its history. The heat has had an unexpected effect on Phoenix residents, who can't risk a simple slip or fall while walking outside, which can be life-threatening depending on the weather.
Phoenix has experienced some of its hottest summers in the last decade; 2023 and 2024 ranked among the 10 warmest years, with peaks observed between the months of June and October. This trend suggests summers aren't just getting hotter, they're getting longer too. What dangers do these extreme temperatures pose for residents and visitors? For one, locals and travelers are encouraged to jot down the best ways to avoid heat stroke during Arizona summers. But there is one other danger that you may not have considered at all: contact with asphalt may just result in second or third-degree burns.
Some Phoenix sidewalks were measured to be beyond 130 degrees Fahrenheit, with the road being worse, at a scalding 146. Less than 30 seconds of contact with scorching hot asphalt is enough to cause serious damage. When not treated properly, severe burns can even lead to death. In 2024, the burn center at Valleywise Health reported 15 deaths believed to be related to this unexpected cause. Valleywise Health claimed that before temperatures started to rise, it would treat about a handful of contact burn victims. This number soared in recent years, reaching 120 in 2023.
Extreme asphalt heat puts Phoenix's vulnerable residents at risk
Phoenix suffers from the urban heat island effect. This is a phenomenon that occurs when cities get several degrees hotter than surrounding areas due to having less vegetation and more ground cover. While unbearably warm temperatures affect everybody, some groups are more at risk than others.
Senior residents and young children may be more prone to falls on extremely hot asphalt. Even a minor fall requires more time and energy for older folks longer to get up, and the longer they stay in contact with the sweltering sidewalk, the more severe their burns become. Children tripping and landing on their hands and knees may result in severe burns instead of mere scratches. Parents should also be extra vigilant about playgrounds. Metal slides and monkey bars are obvious things to avoid, but sandboxes can also get very hot. Some sandboxes in Phoenix were recorded to reach a temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit.
Phoenix's average temperature has increased by 4.6 degrees since 1970. The Arizona capital is getting all too familiar with rising temperatures and their adverse effects on residents. Hot and dry summers are expected in desert regions, but not to this extreme. To protect yourself, always wear closed-toe shoes and avoid walking barefoot, even for short distances. Be cautious when sitting or falling on paved surfaces, and check playground equipment and sand with your hand before letting children play. If you or someone else suffers a fall, move off hot surfaces as quickly as possible and seek medical attention if any signs of burns appear.