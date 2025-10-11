This Hole-In-The-Wall Tampa Restaurant Is A Hidden Florida Gem For Foodies
It may surprise you to learn that Cuban sandwiches, or Cubanos, were born in Tampa — at least according to local lore. Created to feed thousands of cigar rollers in Ybor City, a Tampa enclave built around hundreds of cigar factories, these legendary sandwiches are an amalgamation of the city's cultural fusion: Cuban, Spanish, Jewish, Italian, and German. Considered a "food that defines Tampa," it's now rare to find a lunch spot or fast-casual menu in the area without a Cubano. One of the best places to snag one — or its sister sandwich, the medianoche — is the no-frills West Tampa Sandwich Shop just off Interstate 275 in the West Tampa neighborhood. This Latin-style diner serves Cuban-inspired classics from vaca frita (a fried version of ropa vieja) to deviled crab croquettes (a Tampa Cuban staple). But its biggest claim to fame is the Honey Cubano, proudly known as the "Obama Sandwich" after President Barack Obama ordered it during a 2012 visit.
The Honey Cubano is a Tampa-style Cuban sandwich — roast pork, thin-sliced salami, ham, and Swiss cheese, pressed on butter-basted Cuban bread — with a twist: Halfway through the press, the top of the bread is drizzled with honey and pressed again, creating a sweet, crunchy (if sticky) crust. Finally, its insides are slathered with mustard, mayo, and pickles. Order it "all the way" with tomato and lettuce, as Obama did, although this is controversial in Tampa and considered more of a Key West thing.
Many sandwiches, including the Honey Cubano, come in small, regular, and large sizes. Others, like croqueta and fish sandwiches, offer in one or two sizes. Breakfast is available all day — or at least, until closing time at 3 p.m. Options include pancakes, omelets, or a stack of crispy bacon on Cuban bread.
West Tampa is the historic heart of the city
West Tampa is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, about 5 miles west of Ybor City and 4 miles from downtown. Post-cigars, it's known for its Hispanic heritage and share of abandoned historic buildings. But President Barack Obama knows his hole-in-the-wall goodness, from the Hanoi noodle shop where he shared beers with Anthony Bourdain to Valois, the cash-only cafeteria in Hyde Park, just a mile and a half from the Garden of the Phoenix, a Japanese-style park in the historic heart of Chicago. When it comes to Florida's best hole-in-the-walls, West Tampa Sandwich Shop is considered one of the best. Unassuming on the outside, the interior is plastered with laminated collages of vintage, amateur photos — faces and places unlabeled, fading around the edges, a tribute to humanity and, presumably, the people dear to the shop's history, including Obama himself.
Take a seat at the simple tables, and someone speaking Spanish will attend to you shortly. The chefs work behind the same counter where you pay and order to-go, pressing and assembling sandwiches in plain view. With your sandwich or entrée, order a café con leche (steamed milk with a side of hot espresso for you to combine) or a colada, a signature Cuban espresso-with-sugar pick-me-up. Caldo gallego is a signature soup — hearty with greens, white beans, and flecks of chorizo and ham in a rich, stew-like broth. On Fridays, you can order the special ajiaco, a Cuban stew with pork, beef, corn, and root vegetables like yucca, malanga, or plantains. After lunch, hit one of Tampa's many craft breweries for something to wash it all down. Woven Water is just 1.5 miles away, and both Hidden Springs Ale Works and Ulele are just a little farther.