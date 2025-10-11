This Hole-In-The-Wall Tampa Restaurant Is A Hidden Florida Gem For Foodies

It may surprise you to learn that Cuban sandwiches, or Cubanos, were born in Tampa — at least according to local lore. Created to feed thousands of cigar rollers in Ybor City, a Tampa enclave built around hundreds of cigar factories, these legendary sandwiches are an amalgamation of the city's cultural fusion: Cuban, Spanish, Jewish, Italian, and German. Considered a "food that defines Tampa," it's now rare to find a lunch spot or fast-casual menu in the area without a Cubano. One of the best places to snag one — or its sister sandwich, the medianoche — is the no-frills West Tampa Sandwich Shop just off Interstate 275 in the West Tampa neighborhood. This Latin-style diner serves Cuban-inspired classics from vaca frita (a fried version of ropa vieja) to deviled crab croquettes (a Tampa Cuban staple). But its biggest claim to fame is the Honey Cubano, proudly known as the "Obama Sandwich" after President Barack Obama ordered it during a 2012 visit.

The Honey Cubano is a Tampa-style Cuban sandwich — roast pork, thin-sliced salami, ham, and Swiss cheese, pressed on butter-basted Cuban bread — with a twist: Halfway through the press, the top of the bread is drizzled with honey and pressed again, creating a sweet, crunchy (if sticky) crust. Finally, its insides are slathered with mustard, mayo, and pickles. Order it "all the way" with tomato and lettuce, as Obama did, although this is controversial in Tampa and considered more of a Key West thing.

Many sandwiches, including the Honey Cubano, come in small, regular, and large sizes. Others, like croqueta and fish sandwiches, offer in one or two sizes. Breakfast is available all day — or at least, until closing time at 3 p.m. Options include pancakes, omelets, or a stack of crispy bacon on Cuban bread.