Set Between Phoenix And Tucson Is A Quiet Arizona Desert Gateway To Endless Outdoor Fun With Friendly Faces
If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path, peaceful, and welcoming spot to visit in the Southwest this year, Central Arizona has it all. With small towns that boast more cattle than residents, quirky places to explore, and a touch of Western movie history, this region deserves a spot on your road trip itinerary. And if you're curious about agriculture and where your food comes from, there's a can't-miss tour waiting for you. While larger cities like Phoenix, Tucson — and of course, that famous giant hole in the ground — tend to get most of the tourism love in the Grand Canyon State, there are unique towns here that see almost no visitors at all. A stop in one of these communities can make a real economic impact and offer you an experience that's authentic, uncrowded, and memorable. Today, we're checking out the sights and small-town charm of Stanfield, Arizona, and its neighboring communities.
To get to Stanfield, you can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, rent a car, and drive south for about an hour via Interstate 10 to Interstate 8. But as a local, I recommend flying into Tucson International Airport. Although it's about a 90-minute drive north to Stanfield, you're likely to save time overall thanks to the smaller, boutique airport experience. Plus, flying into Tucson gives you the chance to cross Saguaro National Park West off your national parks list — an often-overlooked gem with breathtaking desert scenery.
Cows and local culture in Stanfield
With a population of about less than 500 people in less than a 4-square-mile radius, you can pack a lot into one day. A great place to start is with a tour at Shamrock Farms Dairy, home to 10,000 cows. This family-run business has been delivering fresh milk and other dairy products throughout Arizona since 1922. The farm tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the cows live and are cared for, how milk is bottled, and the role agriculture plays in everyday life. You'll even get a complimentary bottle of milk (plain, chocolate, or strawberry). Reservations are required for the free tour, and note that tours don't run during the summer when it's too hot. There's also an educational museum, a play area with a giant milk bottle, and an ice cream parlor, making this a great stop for kids, too.
After your tour, check out one of the many Mexican food spots run by locals. The Maricopa Tacos food truck gets high marks, and one reviewer on Google even said she drove over from two states away to try it. The truck is located on Highway 84, the main road through town, and is open daily. An awning and picnic tables make it easy to enjoy tacos, burritos, and Mexican soda on site. You can also stop by Stanfield Ranch Market, which serves up Mexican food with indoor seating and offers groceries so you can pick up snacks and water for the road. After you're fueled up, you can venture out about an hour's drive to the Table Top Wilderness for sightseeing or hiking if the weather is cool enough. Another great place to explore is Florence, Arizona, a surprisingly well-preserved corner of the American Southwest.
Tiny cars and John Wayne memories
From here, take a short ride northwest to the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa, about 15 minutes away. Founded and run by Ernie Adams, the inventor of the dwarf car, a scaled-down version of a race car or classic car that can be driven! He has hand-built each one and continues to work on new projects. The museum is privately owned, open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during winter and until 1 p.m. in summer. Admission is $5 per person (children under 10 are free with a paying adult). In addition to the cars, there's plenty of car-culture memorabilia and a gift shop to explore as well. This quirky spot was featured on the series "Jay Leno's Garage" and in Arizona Highways magazine.
After your day trip, you may be ready to rest and soak in the sunset in the wide open spaces surrounding Stanfield. The town doesn't have a hotel, but you can check into the nearby Francisco Grande Hotel and Golf Resort, a surprising tower in Casa Grande, a city with one of Arizona's best Main Streets. Built in 1961 by Horace Stoneham, the legendary owner of the San Francisco Giants, the resort originally served as a winter training center for his team. The swimming pool is even shaped like a baseball bat. Plan to have dinner at Duke's Lounge or Legends Restaurant, both located on site.. Duke's is named for John Wayne — who kept a penthouse suite there during visits and owned a ranch nearby. The hotel displays John Wayne memorabilia throughout, so be sure to take a look. You may also spot soccer players from around the world — 16 Major League Soccer teams have trained at the facility, and they host youth soccer camps as well.