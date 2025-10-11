'America's First Watering Place' Is New York's Fairytale Village With A Scenic Nearby Lake

New York's capital region suffers from an enviable problem: There's too much to see and do. There's Mechanicville, the "Paper City" with downtown charm and Hudson River views. There's also Saratoga Springs, the "Spa City" that's a haven of wellness and culture. Less than half an hour away from either lies Ballston Spa, a place where the ground swells with mineral water and considered one of the oldest villages in the country. Called "America's first watering place," the fairytale village with a scenic nearby lake offers a perfect detour for those visiting the region's other destinations. That includes the capital itself, Albany, a history-rich gem with world-class museums that's half an hour away by car.

The town earned its moniker after a hot summer day in 1771, when surveyors discovered the waters of a spring rising from the ground. With the spring's discovery, what had been called "Ball's Town" morphed into Ballston Spa by 1807. The mineral water's presence fueled a tourism boom, with boarding houses, billiard rooms, hotels, and a robust social scene sprouting around the main attraction: hot and cold mineral baths. It all culminated in the Sans Souci, the first big resort in the area. Even the former king of Spain, Joseph Bonaparte (yes, Napoleon's brother), made ritual summer visits to Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs. The good times lasted through the 1800s until the springs ran dry. The town switched to a manufacturing-based economy and has dubbed its modern incarnation "A Village of Friends." The remnants of the "watering place" remain, offering a worthwhile extended weekend getaway. (No offense to Warm Springs Pools, of course, "America's Oldest Spa" nestled in Virginia's mountains.)