'America's First Watering Place' Is New York's Fairytale Village With A Scenic Nearby Lake
New York's capital region suffers from an enviable problem: There's too much to see and do. There's Mechanicville, the "Paper City" with downtown charm and Hudson River views. There's also Saratoga Springs, the "Spa City" that's a haven of wellness and culture. Less than half an hour away from either lies Ballston Spa, a place where the ground swells with mineral water and considered one of the oldest villages in the country. Called "America's first watering place," the fairytale village with a scenic nearby lake offers a perfect detour for those visiting the region's other destinations. That includes the capital itself, Albany, a history-rich gem with world-class museums that's half an hour away by car.
The town earned its moniker after a hot summer day in 1771, when surveyors discovered the waters of a spring rising from the ground. With the spring's discovery, what had been called "Ball's Town" morphed into Ballston Spa by 1807. The mineral water's presence fueled a tourism boom, with boarding houses, billiard rooms, hotels, and a robust social scene sprouting around the main attraction: hot and cold mineral baths. It all culminated in the Sans Souci, the first big resort in the area. Even the former king of Spain, Joseph Bonaparte (yes, Napoleon's brother), made ritual summer visits to Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs. The good times lasted through the 1800s until the springs ran dry. The town switched to a manufacturing-based economy and has dubbed its modern incarnation "A Village of Friends." The remnants of the "watering place" remain, offering a worthwhile extended weekend getaway. (No offense to Warm Springs Pools, of course, "America's Oldest Spa" nestled in Virginia's mountains.)
See the village of Ballston Spa, then hit the lake
Ballston Spa itself offers plenty to dive into besides mineral water. The mix of Victorian and Colonial structures creates a sense of history as you walk the streets. The small town of 5,000 has all the charming, fun amenities one would expect. Lovers of quirk and history can find a collection of jewelry, stoneware, and the usual knick-knacks at the town's antique shops. For more history, visit the West Mill Complex, a 19th-century structure that served as a factory, first making paper products and then chocolate. Today, locals swear the smell of cocoa still wafts from the building and continue to call it "The Chocolate Factory."
There's plenty to see outside the village as well. About 10 minutes outside of town, Ballston Lake offers a bucolic retreat within a retreat. The 12,000-year-old body of water has several characteristics that make it as singular as the Ballston Spa's springs. For one, it's meromictic — fancy science speak meaning its upper and lower layers of water don't mix, sort of like oil and water. Researchers also found the remnants of a car in the lake's southern end, confirming local lore of an automobile taking a dip in 1923. The sunken car and layered water aside, visitors can today cast a line from the lake's fishing pier for bass, pike, carp, walleye, and a long list of other species. Boat owners can also bring their vessels along and hit the waters at the lake's privately owned launch. No trip would be complete, however, without trying the town's most famous delicacy.
Try the waters when you get there
Travelers can taste the last vestige of the original mineral spring at the Old Iron Spring. Drilled in 1874, locals claim its arrival nixed the original Old Iron Railing Spring, so they passed along its name. The mineral water continues to run at the eight-sided pavilion, where visitors can taste it for free. Those looking for a deeper dive into the heyday of watering places can visit Saratoga Spa State Park, an underrated gem with serene mineral springs and endless beauty.
Ballston Spa and the region in general are best visited by car, with Albany serving as the nearest hub. The city's international airport is 24 miles away, making air travel possible, too. Though there's technically no wrong time to visit, winters in Upstate New York are reliably below freezing. You're best off targeting a spring or late-summer visit for the best weather.
Ballston Spa and nearby Saratoga Springs have their fair share of accommodations for as little as $150 a night. However, a truly rural, local experience can be had at Wm. H. Buckley Farm, which offers a farmstay at its Lakeridge farmhouse at Ballston Lake. The delightful rustic environment and modern ease create a dose of Ballston Spa's best qualities.