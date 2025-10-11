If You Spot This In A Restaurant Window On Vacation, It's Probably A Tourist Trap

Food is a treat for the senses. The smells are important, and the taste is obviously the point. But unfortunately, the eyes can deceive you. And if your eyes are driving you to a certain restaurant because of the gleaming food in the window, or if the menu is built like a visual sales pitch, be warned: you're probably in a tourist trap.

Imagine you're in Rome to kick off your Italian vacation, and you're looking for some authentic Italian food. You pass a small café, and in the window are rows of lurid pizza slices, overstuffed cannoli, stale panettone, and biscotti. Stromboli slices line up on a plate, half-gone as if somebody had already eaten the rest. These culinary fashion models may trick your brain into thinking this food is what you came for, but make no mistake: that rubbery food display is one of the telltale signs a tourist spot won't be worth the hype.

Don't confuse a restaurant advertising dinner plates in a window with a pâtisserie that lines windows with fresh pastries, where you see the numbers dwindling over the day. But if the food looks untouched and staged, especially if it's a meal normally served warm, be warned. Like a street vendor who beams over his cardboard dancing frogs, only for you to discover after you've taken one home that it was attached by an invisible string to the huckster, these restaurants are all about surface over substance. They have spent money creating fake food or shellacking real dishes to hide the fact that they can't attract customers based on the smell, taste, or reputation of their restaurant. In a way, they need to bait people to come in. And what pretty bait it is.