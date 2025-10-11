Guests Were Stunned By An Unlikely Wildlife Encounter At A Tennessee Vacation Rental
Of all the animals that live and thrive in the Smoky Mountains, such as deer, elk, foxes, and raccoons, a black bear may be the most alarming to encounter. What's more, while an estimated 1,900 bears roam the Smoky Mountains, inside your vacation rental is probably the last place you would expect to encounter one. Well, this unlikely wildlife encounter is exactly what happened to Felicia Shillingburg and her group in their vacation rental in Pigeon Forge. For those who don't know, Pigeon Forge is in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, in the heart of Tennessee.
While taking a relaxing dip in their hot tub, the vacationers were surprised to see a black bear rounding the corner with the same idea. Unsurprisingly, Felicia and her mother quickly hightailed it, only to witness the black bear promptly taking it upon itself to enjoy the hurriedly vacated pool. Felicia and her mother did the right thing by fleeing, which is in line with one of the rules for black bear encounters: Do not approach them. That being said, this black bear seemed unthreatened by their presence, taking time to recline in the pool before going on its way.
Some things to know about black bears and the encounter
Pigeon Forge is a popular launch point for the Great Smoky Mountains and is home to the popular Dollywood, where visitors can enjoy fewer crowds at certain times. It's between the towns of Sevierville and Gatlinburg — one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful trails and country charm. So one imagines that when Felicia and her group left for their countryside retreat, they were expecting just that: peace, quiet, and rural charm.
But tourists should know that the Smoky Mountains are considered "Bear Country" by the National Park Service. Hundreds of undesirable or close encounters are reported annually. And if you're wondering whether taking hot tub dips is unusual black bear behavior, the answer is not really. In 2024, in California, a bear was caught on camera removing a pool cover and then taking a dip. There have also been myriad tales of black bears breaking into homes and rummaging for food in Lake Tahoe.
The black bear in Pigeon Forge didn't appear to be hungry, but the allure of the water was enough to draw him in. The guests got out of the pool immediately to give the bear some space, but still stood closer than the recommended 50 yards while filming. As the bear exited the tub, the guests quickly shut their glass-windowed door as the bear passed. Yet, if the bear had opted to enter the property, that may not have been enough to protect them. Bears have incredible strength. Their claws can be likened to miniature crowbars, and as black bear expert and advocate Kathi Zollinger explains to The New Yorker, "There's nothing bear-proof ... I describe a bear as a five-hundred-pound police battering ram."
What to do to protect yourself from black bear encounters
Black bears are not picky, and as omnivores, they will eat almost anything if they consider it food. In the fall, an adult bear can consume 20,000 to 24,000 calories a day. Also impressive, black bears have an estimated seven times better sense of smell than a bloodhound and can smell food sources more than a mile away. That's why it's important to store food and trash as securely as possible, especially if you are in an area where black bears are known to roam. Ideally, keep any food, trash, and items with a scent in a locked, hard-sided vehicle.
There are safe ways to see bears, such as in this Romanian village with the world's largest bear sanctuary. However, if you spot a black bear in the wild, there are some tips to keep you safe. If the bear is at a distance, you don't need to do anything unless the bear changes its behavior after noticing you. Behavior changes could include stopping feeding, changing direction, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. That means the bear needs you to back up. You shouldn't run, but slowly back away while continuing to observe the bear.
If a bear starts to follow you without making loud noises or batting its paw, you should change your direction. If that doesn't work, stand your ground. Talk loudly, shout, or behave in an aggressive manner to deter the bear's approach. This includes throwing non-food objects or spraying bear spray if the bear comes within 20 yards of you. In the event the bear attacks, don't play dead (that's brown bears!) Fight back with anything at hand, but not a firearm, as that can pose a danger to other people nearby.