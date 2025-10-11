Guests Were Stunned By An Unlikely Wildlife Encounter At A Tennessee Vacation Rental

Pigeon Forge is a popular launch point for the Great Smoky Mountains and is home to the popular Dollywood, where visitors can enjoy fewer crowds at certain times. It's between the towns of Sevierville and Gatlinburg — one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful trails and country charm. So one imagines that when Felicia and her group left for their countryside retreat, they were expecting just that: peace, quiet, and rural charm.

But tourists should know that the Smoky Mountains are considered "Bear Country" by the National Park Service. Hundreds of undesirable or close encounters are reported annually. And if you're wondering whether taking hot tub dips is unusual black bear behavior, the answer is not really. In 2024, in California, a bear was caught on camera removing a pool cover and then taking a dip. There have also been myriad tales of black bears breaking into homes and rummaging for food in Lake Tahoe.

The black bear in Pigeon Forge didn't appear to be hungry, but the allure of the water was enough to draw him in. The guests got out of the pool immediately to give the bear some space, but still stood closer than the recommended 50 yards while filming. As the bear exited the tub, the guests quickly shut their glass-windowed door as the bear passed. Yet, if the bear had opted to enter the property, that may not have been enough to protect them. Bears have incredible strength. Their claws can be likened to miniature crowbars, and as black bear expert and advocate Kathi Zollinger explains to The New Yorker, "There's nothing bear-proof ... I describe a bear as a five-hundred-pound police battering ram."