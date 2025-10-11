Utah's Once-Thriving Mining Community Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town With Historic Ruins And Mountain Views

Old Iron Town is the kind of place that nature's slowly reclaiming. While some old mining artifacts and ruins remain, much of the appeal lies in the quiet paths that wind through the abandoned town. Just 35 miles from the Kolob Canyons entrance to Zion National Park, the uncrowded gateway to the area's scenic canyons, it's the perfect spot for a quick detour while road-tripping through Southern Utah. The ruins are loosely tied to Cedar City's Frontier Homestead State Park, and visitors can stroll trails, read placards detailing the area's history and mining operations, and explore the remnants of brick kilns and crumbled building foundations, including a furnace and foundry. There's no admission fee.

"Found charcoal kiln to be the most impressive," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "If you go in winter or wet months be sure to have boots or change of footwear as the trail can be a bit muddy." Only one of the two original beehive-shaped brick kilns survives. Historically, wood was slowly burned inside the kilns, which were vented to control the amount of oxygen that fueled the flames. The slow-burning wood turned into charcoal that smelters used to extract the ore from the earth. You can step inside the kiln and see the 150-year-old soot.

Old Iron Town Historic Site appears in GPS apps and is located a few miles off State Route 56, on Old Irontown Road. From Cedar City, one Tripadvisor reviewer recommends detouring down Iron Springs Road to view several large open iron mines, some of which were still active in recent years. You can also continue 67 miles south to St. George, a desert oasis and Southern Utah's largest city, where the tabernacle built from Iron City ore still stands.