Illinois' College City With Year-Round Festivals And Uptown Charm Is Tucked Between Chicago And St. Louis

Campus strolls on a crisp fall afternoon as the leaves turn golden are not unique to dreamy New England towns. Home to Illinois' first public university established in 1857, the city of Normal has retained its small-town charms, alive in its oldest neighborhoods and along the leafy Constitution Trail. Yet, sitting alongside its historic highlights, Uptown Normal — the modern urban heart of the city — is a lively place to enjoy cultural events year-round, from circuses to live music (and even Christmas in July).

History buffs will fall in love with Normal's Illinois State University Campus, whose beautiful 19th-century clock tower still adorns the modern-day quad, and the spectacular Ewing Manor, a 20th-century eclectic building inspired by the founders' trips around the world, which straddles the Normal and Bloomington townships. But peek past that fascinating history curtain, and you will see Normal has contemporary delights worth the trip, many of them bringing heritage buildings to life in connection to the university, such as the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, taking place in Ewing during the summer.

Normal is conveniently en route between St. Louis and Chicago, located 170 miles from the former and 133 from the latter. If you're not heading to (or from) Windy City, the best two city hubs are Springfield, 72 miles away but well-connected via public transport (just under one hour on the Amtrak Lincoln Service), and Peoria, an underrated and lively city named one of America's best places to live, which is only 38 miles away from Normal.