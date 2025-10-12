Hidden In The Upper Peninsula Is Michigan's State Park With One Of America's Most Unique And Scenic Waterfalls
Michigan's Upper Peninsula holds a unique space in the geography of the lower 48 states. Technically connected to the U.S. mainland, but simultaneously in its own pristine world, the Upper Peninsula has some of the most wondrous and wildest public lands in the Midwest. Michigan U.P. treasures like Keweenaw National Historical Park even feature preserved lava flows in the heart of the Great Lakes! One underrated, but no less magical, Upper Peninsula destination is the unforgettable Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park, with its attached menagerie of scenic trails and incredible natural wonders.
The park's name should be a clue as to its central feature. One great thing about the Upper Peninsula is its impressive permeation of gorgeous waterfalls. Thanks to the underlying Au Train sandstone formation, much of the Upper Peninsula's terrain is prone to the type of erosion that creates cascading waterfalls and sizable gorges. Laughing Whitefish Falls is not the largest waterfall in the Upper Peninsula, but it has a strong case for being the most eye-catching. Reaching a height of 100 feet, Laughing Whitefish Falls would be a spectacle no matter its appearance. However, this particular waterfall has a distinctive "fan" shape, plunging over a rocky lip and descending an expanding series of stone "staircases" in a truly unique display of nature's architecture.
Laughing Whitefish Falls is also surrounded by a photogenic, circular gorge topped by old-growth white pines and hemlocks, with equally serene forests of maples and beech trees decorating the park's rich forest trails. The Laughing Whitefish Falls State Scenic Site also has three observation decks that provide exceptional views of the falls from multiple angles. In the cold Michigan winters, Laughing Whitefish Falls is even known to freeze over in one of the continent's most awe-inspiring ice displays.
Experience a top Upper Peninsula hike to Laughing Whitefish Falls
With its abundant natural beauty and unforgettable waterfall, Laughing Whitefish Falls is the perfect spot for an invigorating day hike. The basic hike from the parking area to the Laughing Whitefish Falls overlook is a simple mile-long walk that can be completed in as little as 25 minutes. Accessing the falls observation decks does require navigating a long staircase, but the main trail covers largely flat terrain. The parkland surrounding the falls also includes a small section of the epic, 4,800-mile North Country Trail, which stretches across the northern U.S. from Vermont to North Dakota. Within its Upper Peninsula section, the North Country Trail connects to Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park via a 1.9-mile spur trail integrated with the park's main hiking routes. During the winter, the park's trails are great spots for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Visitors can even find a picnic area, complete with a charcoal grill, near the parking lot at the trailhead.
Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park is also near several other spectacular Upper Peninsula parks and attractions. The most prominent of these is undoubtedly the wild and beautiful Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, just a 40-minute drive away. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore protects glorious sandstone cliffs and dunes along Lake Superior, with dazzling lakeside hikes like the scenic Chapel Loop Trail among Michigan's best. This nearby destination also has excellent campgrounds for overnight stays during your visit to Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park (which, unfortunately, currently has no camping options). Just 28 miles away from Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park is the Upper Peninsula's lovely coastal city of Munising, which has a more diverse array of lodging options. For out-of-state visitors, the state park is only a 23-minute drive from the Upper Peninsula's Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.