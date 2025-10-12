Hidden In The Upper Peninsula Is Michigan's State Park With One Of America's Most Unique And Scenic Waterfalls

Michigan's Upper Peninsula holds a unique space in the geography of the lower 48 states. Technically connected to the U.S. mainland, but simultaneously in its own pristine world, the Upper Peninsula has some of the most wondrous and wildest public lands in the Midwest. Michigan U.P. treasures like Keweenaw National Historical Park even feature preserved lava flows in the heart of the Great Lakes! One underrated, but no less magical, Upper Peninsula destination is the unforgettable Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park, with its attached menagerie of scenic trails and incredible natural wonders.

The park's name should be a clue as to its central feature. One great thing about the Upper Peninsula is its impressive permeation of gorgeous waterfalls. Thanks to the underlying Au Train sandstone formation, much of the Upper Peninsula's terrain is prone to the type of erosion that creates cascading waterfalls and sizable gorges. Laughing Whitefish Falls is not the largest waterfall in the Upper Peninsula, but it has a strong case for being the most eye-catching. Reaching a height of 100 feet, Laughing Whitefish Falls would be a spectacle no matter its appearance. However, this particular waterfall has a distinctive "fan" shape, plunging over a rocky lip and descending an expanding series of stone "staircases" in a truly unique display of nature's architecture.

Laughing Whitefish Falls is also surrounded by a photogenic, circular gorge topped by old-growth white pines and hemlocks, with equally serene forests of maples and beech trees decorating the park's rich forest trails. The Laughing Whitefish Falls State Scenic Site also has three observation decks that provide exceptional views of the falls from multiple angles. In the cold Michigan winters, Laughing Whitefish Falls is even known to freeze over in one of the continent's most awe-inspiring ice displays.