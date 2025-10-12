The Heart Of The Jersey Shore Boasts A Colorful Beach Resort Town With Cape May Vibes Minus The Crowds

There's a good reason Cape May is popular. America's oldest seaside resort isn't only aesthetically pleasing, with its early-19th-century Victorian architecture, pretty flower gardens, and wide, sandy beaches. It's also a foodie hotspot and home to one of the best places to catch the sunset in New Jersey (and, depending on who you ask, one of the best in the country). But there's another lesser-known gem on the Jersey Shore with similar charm. Ocean Grove, located just an hour's drive south of Manhattan, has colorful antique beach houses and a boardwalk that runs along a beautiful stretch of coastline — and tends to be far quieter than the bustling crowds of Cape May in the summertime.

Ocean Grove's unique history is part of the reason the town has stayed off the mainstream tourist radar. Founded in 1869, it was originally home to a Methodist camp run by a group of clergy members. Elements of the Christian seaside retreat remain today, including the so-called "tent city," a colony of canvas tents clustered around the town's Great Auditorium. It's a dry town — no alcohol is sold within city limits — and for more than 150 years, the beach was closed for worship on Sunday mornings.