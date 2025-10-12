The Heart Of The Jersey Shore Boasts A Colorful Beach Resort Town With Cape May Vibes Minus The Crowds
There's a good reason Cape May is popular. America's oldest seaside resort isn't only aesthetically pleasing, with its early-19th-century Victorian architecture, pretty flower gardens, and wide, sandy beaches. It's also a foodie hotspot and home to one of the best places to catch the sunset in New Jersey (and, depending on who you ask, one of the best in the country). But there's another lesser-known gem on the Jersey Shore with similar charm. Ocean Grove, located just an hour's drive south of Manhattan, has colorful antique beach houses and a boardwalk that runs along a beautiful stretch of coastline — and tends to be far quieter than the bustling crowds of Cape May in the summertime.
Ocean Grove's unique history is part of the reason the town has stayed off the mainstream tourist radar. Founded in 1869, it was originally home to a Methodist camp run by a group of clergy members. Elements of the Christian seaside retreat remain today, including the so-called "tent city," a colony of canvas tents clustered around the town's Great Auditorium. It's a dry town — no alcohol is sold within city limits — and for more than 150 years, the beach was closed for worship on Sunday mornings.
Discover the Victorian architecture of Ocean Grove
These days, Ocean Grove is a great choice for visitors of all denominations. The thoughtfully planned community, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has one of the largest groupings of Victorian homes in the United States. On a stroll through town, you can admire quaint landmarks like Day's Ice Cream, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor in operation since 1876, and the pale green Centennial Cottage, a Swiss Chalet-style building that dates back to 1879.
Take in more views of the town's Victorian-era architecture and the ocean while walking, jogging, or cycling on the boardwalk. The quiet half-mile stretch is a great place to catch the sunrise over the sea or enjoy an ice cream while sitting on a bench (Day's Ice Cream is located just a couple of blocks away).
Visitors can continue onto the Ocean Grove Pier to look back at the town and the beach below, but be aware that the pier has been closed on occasion since 2023 due to construction failures and subsequent repairs. But if you're looking for a livelier boardwalk, don't miss a visit to Asbury Park's boardwalk: The nearby coastal community also has one of America's best beaches.
Plan your stay in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove may be less commercial than some of its neighboring beach towns, but it does have several character-filled hotels and inns. Ocean Park Inn Bed & Breakfast is housed in a decorative Victorian house (from around $200 per night in summer); note that some rooms have shared bathrooms. Shawmont Hotel (from $200 per night) offers rooms with ocean views near the boardwalk.
In terms of dining, don't miss SeaGrass Restaurant, a colorful eatery specializing in sustainable seafood. Though the restaurant doesn't serve wine or beer, you can bring your own — it's BYOB. Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. is another good option around the corner with attractive outdoor seating and gourmet pies and salads.
The quickest way to get to Ocean Grove is to drive. The town is a 1.5-hour drive from Philadelphia and its international airport and about the same distance from New York. And if you're exploring New Jersey by car, consider a journey down its less-traveled roads with dramatic coastal views, serene wetlands, and Victorian villages before you head home.