One Of South Carolina's Most Shark-Filled Beaches Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Hilton Head Island is the quintessential place for the perfect South Carolina beach vacation. However, before you jump in, you might want to know that you'll be sharing the waters with wildlife. Sea turtles and dolphins delight swimmers, but stingrays and jellyfish? Not so much. Then, there are the sharks. Recently, one particular beach has had more sightings — and bites — than others: Sea Pines Beach near Coligny Beach Park.

In June 2025, two bites were reported within a week of each other on and around this beach. While this isn't a good start to the summer season, it's not that unusual either. In general, Hilton Head averages about two or three shark bites a summer, sometimes more, depending on weather and wildlife conditions. Many occur in the waters off the southern end of the island facing the Atlantic, just off Sea Pines Beach.

Sea Pines is perhaps best known for the Harbour Town Golf Links, played on the PGA tour (which is why many come to this resort area for its golf greens, bikeable beaches, and dolphin tours). However, dozens of shark species also inhabit the waters off Sea Pines Beach, including the occasional great white or hammerhead. Only 13 or so species usually swim near beaches in the summer months, when warmer waters draw fish closer to shore. Atlantic sharpnose sharks are commonly caught by anglers in the surf. These small sharks are under 4 feet long, posing little danger to humans. Medium-sized sharks, like blacktips, are also frequently seen in these waters, chasing after small bait. Blacktip sharks are the suspected culprits behind recent bites. Shark experts say it can happen when humans blunder into a school of fish and the shark mistakenly chomps down on a human hand or foot.