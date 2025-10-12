The Birthplace Of Scrabble Is A Charming Town In Connecticut's Southern Hills With Winding Trails

Scrabble is one of the most popular board games in the world, with more than an estimated 165 million sets sold worldwide since its debut (per Entrepreneur). However, few know that the man who popularized and commercially launched the game, James Brunot, lived in the small town of Newtown, Connecticut. This quiet town is about a half-hour drive north of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Since its founding in 1705 by English colonists, Newtown has often found itself on the fringes of historic events. It served as a critical encampment during the Revolutionary War and became home to several literary figures: humorist and writer James Thurber, Suzanne Collins, author of "The Hunger Games," and Joanna Cole, the writer behind the "Magic School Bus" series. The town has also experienced its share of tragedy. Twenty children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School when a gunman stormed their classrooms on December 14, 2012, thrusting the community into the center of a national debate about gun control.

Throughout it all, Newtown has endured as a community. Today it makes for a quiet and reflective stop between New York and Boston, with plenty of trails to stretch your legs, including the Brunot Preserve Loop Trail on land donated by Scrabble's founding father. For those with a sweet tooth, there's an added incentive to visit: Newtown is also home to one of the best places in the country for ice cream.