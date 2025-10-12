Winding Trails Lead To Crystal Falls In New England's Taconic Woods Crowned By Sweeping Vistas
Massachusetts' Berkshires are an outdoor recreation paradise, known as a year-round activity area and one of New England's most iconic fall destinations. Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains near the borders of New York, Connecticut, and Vermont, the region is made up of mighty mountains, rolling hills, and charming towns with vibrant fine arts scenes. Just 2.5 hours from Boston and Logan International Airport, and only around an hour from Albany International Airport, the Berkshires are the perfect blend of rural relaxation and recreation. The journey from either direction feels like you're driving through a quintessential New England postcard, with stunning countryside and picturesque farms rolling by as you make your way towards the mountains.
The Berkshires are also home to countless hiking trails and gorgeous waterfalls. In the mountains of the Taconic Range, steep, winding paths lead to crystal cascades at Race Brook Falls in Mount Everett State Reservation. Located in the quaint Massachusetts town of Sheffield on the border of Connecticut, this beautiful, multi‐tiered waterfall is fed by the waters of Race Brook on the eastern face of Mt. Everett. The hike is a rewarding journey through a serene, forested landscape crowned by sweeping views, and is well worth adding to your Berkshire itinerary.
Winding trails, waterfalls, and wow-worthy views
Sheffield and other mountain towns in the Berkshires foothills are known for natural beauty and year-round outdoor adventures, including charming hiking trails with stunning waterfalls like this one. The trail to Race Brook Falls begins at a small parking area off Route 41 in Sheffield. The beginning of the path immerses you in woodsy wonder with mossy rocks, ferns, and the peaceful sound of flowing water. It becomes challenging quickly and includes steep and rocky sections as well as stream crossings.
Though the waterfall has three viewing areas, the most popular place to view the cascading waters is from the base of the lower falls, just half a mile away from the start, in addition to some climbing. Those who want to view the falls from higher vantage points have the option to continue along Race Brook Trail to the upper sections of the falls for a total of 3.6 miles. As you climb, you'll pass several more tiers of cascades, rushing over rocks and tumbling over ledges. The part of the trail is considered challenging, with some steep and rocky sections. However, the path is well-marked and manageable for most hikers with proper footwear.
For those who want a longer trek with panoramic views of Massachusetts' gorgeous Berkshires and the Taconic Range, you can continue up Race Brook Falls Trail to hike part of the Appalachian Trail. At the junction, turn south to reach the summit of Mount Race at 2,365 feet in elevation, or turn right (north) to climb to the top of Mount Everett at 2,624 feet.
Camping and lodging among the beauty of the Berkshires
Camping and lodging in the Berkshires range from rustic charm to cozy comfort. Whether you're pitching a tent under the stars or relaxing at a historic inn, there are accommodations for every traveler. The Sheffield Lodge is located just a half-mile drive up the road from the Race Brook Falls trailhead. This cute bed and breakfast offers six guest rooms with a range of options to choose from, and offers assorted breakfast fare in their dining room daily. The Race Brook Lodge is also located in Sheffield, with 32 guestrooms, a private villa, and a private manor available for visitors.
For backcountry camping close to Race Brook Falls, there's a free, primitive tent site right on the trail just past the highest of the waterfalls, with tent platforms, a composting toilet, and water access from the nearby brook. For rustic campgrounds with drive-up sites, nearby Beartown State Forest offers 12 standard campsites and flush toilets (but no shower facilities). For more camping amenities, check out Summit Hill Campground with both tent sites and RV sites with full hookups and modern restrooms and showers. The campground also has a pool, community fire pit, playground, game room, and camp store offering fresh coffee daily.
The Berkshires are a beloved destination for outdoor recreation and buzzing, artsy cities with world-class food and fun. It's home to famous institutions like Tanglewood, New England's most cherished outdoor concert venue, and galleries and museums like the Clark Art Institute. Whether you're exploring forested trails, attending a music festival, or browsing local galleries, the Berkshires are an utterly vibrant experience.