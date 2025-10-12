Winding Trails Lead To Crystal Falls In New England's Taconic Woods Crowned By Sweeping Vistas

Sheffield and other mountain towns in the Berkshires foothills are known for natural beauty and year-round outdoor adventures, including charming hiking trails with stunning waterfalls like this one. The trail to Race Brook Falls begins at a small parking area off Route 41 in Sheffield. The beginning of the path immerses you in woodsy wonder with mossy rocks, ferns, and the peaceful sound of flowing water. It becomes challenging quickly and includes steep and rocky sections as well as stream crossings.

Though the waterfall has three viewing areas, the most popular place to view the cascading waters is from the base of the lower falls, just half a mile away from the start, in addition to some climbing. Those who want to view the falls from higher vantage points have the option to continue along Race Brook Trail to the upper sections of the falls for a total of 3.6 miles. As you climb, you'll pass several more tiers of cascades, rushing over rocks and tumbling over ledges. The part of the trail is considered challenging, with some steep and rocky sections. However, the path is well-marked and manageable for most hikers with proper footwear.

For those who want a longer trek with panoramic views of Massachusetts' gorgeous Berkshires and the Taconic Range, you can continue up Race Brook Falls Trail to hike part of the Appalachian Trail. At the junction, turn south to reach the summit of Mount Race at 2,365 feet in elevation, or turn right (north) to climb to the top of Mount Everett at 2,624 feet.