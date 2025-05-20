New England's Most Cherished Outdoor Concert Venue Is An Idyllic Spot Hidden In The Berkshires
The Berkshires is a mountainous region of western Massachusetts that is home to some of the Bay State's best hidden gems. From serene, family-friendly lakes and quiet romantic retreats, to under-the-radar state parks and charming college towns with vibrant arts scenes, the Berkshires are a quiet, uncrowded alternative to busy eastern Massachusetts. However, there is one spot in the Berkshires that consistently sees massive crowds: Tanglewood, New England's most cherished outdoor concert venue.
Tucked away in the scenic and historic town of Lenox, Tanglewood began its life as a simple 110 acre estate owned by the Tappan family. After two summers worth of well-received performances by the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tappan family offered the BSO their estate in 1937 as a gift to continue the summer concert series. Updated and expanded over nearly nine decades, Tanglewood is the official summer home of the BSO and routinely draws up to 350,000 visitors per year, per Tanglewood. These crowds turn the relatively quiet streets of Lenox into full blown traffic jams.
While Tanglewood maintains a tranquil and hidden persona, it is easily accessible by car from several points across New England and New York. At two and a half hours from Boston, three hours from New York City, and just over an hour from Hartford, Connecticut, getting to Tanglewood is enough of a drive to make the trip an adventure. And you can expect lot of musical and outdoor fun when you sit out on the rolling greens for a summer concert.
Classical and contemporary summer concerts at Tanglewood
Tanglewood has multiple concert venues that can host a variety of musical groups. The oldest structure is the Koussevitzky Music Shed (named for BSO director Serge Koussevitzky who helped found Tanglewood), where almost all of the summer concerts take place. The 5,100-seat concert hall is large enough to fit an entire orchestra. This is the space from which the BSO, Boston Pops, and other choral and classical groups play their summer concert series. The BSO is primarily concerned with playing classical music like Beethoven, while the Boston Pops offer more contemporary pieces, like the popular John Williams film music series. Concert goers can enjoy seats directly inside the shed, or sit out on the vast lawns surrounding the structure.
Seiji Ozawa Hall, dedicated in honor of the late Seiji Ozawa who led the BSO from 1973 to 2002, is a smaller 1,200-seat indoor concert hall that is primarily used by the Tanglewood Music Center, which hosts a concert series every summer to promote emerging classical talent.
Tanglewood is also no stranger to more popular artists. James Taylor makes regular concert appearances at Tanglewood, which has also hosted the likes of The Who, Jefferson Airplane, John Batiste, and others. Theatrical-leaning performances, like Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, are also common. And with a whole slew of concerts and events occurring throughout the year, there is never a shortage of music and laughter through the trees at Tanglewood.
How best to enjoy Tanglewood
The beauty of Tanglewood doesn't just lie in the music that sings through the air on a warm summer's eve: It is also in the beautiful grounds. Over the years, the land parcel has grown to include over 400 acres of pristine Berkshire countryside in both Lenox and the neighboring town of Stockbridge. The grounds are landscaped and lined with multiple paved paths, making it easily accessible for anyone in a wheelchair or other mobility devices. The grounds are open to the public during the day before concert hours, and there are various times for free tours throughout the summer.
While Tanglewood does get incredibly busy, don't worry about finding a parking or seating space for an outdoor concert. There is plenty of room, though be aware that spots close to the Koussevitzky Shed and shady spots trees fill up fast. Come with your own chairs, picnic food, and activities to enjoy while you wait for the concert to begin. It's also wise to bring layers, as Berkshire summer nights can get chilly.
Families will rejoice in the affordable lawn ticket prices, and the fact that kids under 18 can get in for free. Tanglewood offers lawn games to keep the little ones entertained during concerts, and there's plenty of acreage for them to run around in. So, if you've never experienced a Tanglewood concert before, make this the summer you drive out the Berkshire to experience this magically musical place.