New England's Most Cherished Outdoor Concert Venue Is An Idyllic Spot Hidden In The Berkshires

The Berkshires is a mountainous region of western Massachusetts that is home to some of the Bay State's best hidden gems. From serene, family-friendly lakes and quiet romantic retreats, to under-the-radar state parks and charming college towns with vibrant arts scenes, the Berkshires are a quiet, uncrowded alternative to busy eastern Massachusetts. However, there is one spot in the Berkshires that consistently sees massive crowds: Tanglewood, New England's most cherished outdoor concert venue.

Tucked away in the scenic and historic town of Lenox, Tanglewood began its life as a simple 110 acre estate owned by the Tappan family. After two summers worth of well-received performances by the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Tappan family offered the BSO their estate in 1937 as a gift to continue the summer concert series. Updated and expanded over nearly nine decades, Tanglewood is the official summer home of the BSO and routinely draws up to 350,000 visitors per year, per Tanglewood. These crowds turn the relatively quiet streets of Lenox into full blown traffic jams.

While Tanglewood maintains a tranquil and hidden persona, it is easily accessible by car from several points across New England and New York. At two and a half hours from Boston, three hours from New York City, and just over an hour from Hartford, Connecticut, getting to Tanglewood is enough of a drive to make the trip an adventure. And you can expect lot of musical and outdoor fun when you sit out on the rolling greens for a summer concert.